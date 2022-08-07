Read full article on original website
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate on camera, neighbors 'hope she's caught'
MILWAUKEE - A shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate has been caught on camera running up to doors and swiping packages. The thief has a very distinct look, and she has been seen in doorbell camera footage from the East Side to Brewer's Hill. Some of the victims connected the dots after...
Woman killed in Milwaukee shooting, two arrested
Officials said the shooting happened near 26th and Kilbourn around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman with gunshot injuries.
CBS 58
Woman hurt in fire near 38th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire this morning, on Aug. 11, on Milwaukee's north side. The fire was in the basement of this home near 38th and Chambers. The woman was removed from the basement. Right now, we don't know how seriously...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
100 years old and Margaret Krebs has one thing left on her bucket list
August 11, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Margaret Krebs of West Bend is turning 100 years old and one of the remaining goals on her bucket list is to work at a hardware store. That is exactly Krebs’ wish – and it’s coming true Thursday, August 11, 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis mom guilty in 6-year-old's death
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Tasha Rockow, a West Allis mother charged in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to homicide and neglect charges. Rockow was convicted of one count of second-degree reckless homicide; one count of neglecting a child, consequence is death and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
CBS 58
Memory care facility in Brookfield brings livestock and music to residents with second annual county fair
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local memory care home is bringing the county fair right to its facility for those living there. Lakewood Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted its second annual county fair. They filled the yard with livestock for the residents to pet and interact with, plus...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Delafield as part of our 58 Hometowns tour Thursday, Aug. 11. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Delafield Alderman and Common Council President Tim Aicher to tell us what makes Delafied such a special hometown.
Slender Man stabbing: Wisconsin woman in 2014 attack of classmate drops release request
Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in a deal with prosecutors and a judge sent her to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute after determining she had a mental illness.
CBS 58
Mexican Fiesta 2022: Celebrate Aug. 26-28 at Henry Maier Festival Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Mexican Hispanic festival in the Midwest returns. Mexican Fiesta will be back at Henry Maier Festival Park Aug. 26-28. Celebrate three days of fun, food Mariachi, and Fiesta all three days from noon to midnight. According to a news release, Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police Department receives supply of locks from Master Lock company
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 9, received a supply of locker combo locks, bike locks, gun locks, and steering wheel locks from Master Lock company. The locks are to be distributed to community members at community events and will add an extra layer of...
iheart.com
Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts. Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch. *** SCAM ALERT ***. There have been posts on our Facebook page listing a "New...
WISN
Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
dailydodge.com
County Social Worker Utilized During Tactical Situation At Beaver Dam Hotel
(Beaver Dam) The Dodge County Health and Human Services Department played a crucial role in the tactical situation at a Beaver Dam Hotel Monday. A man with a weapon was barricaded in a room at the Holiday Inn Express and was making threats. Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office...
ozaukeepress.com
Rec director leaves abruptly, Port cancels activities
Officials tight-lipped about resignation, say cancellations, early pool closing due to staffing problems. A TRIO OF boys were among those who cooled off at Port Washington’s outdoor pool Tuesday. The city announced that the pool will close on Friday, Aug. 19, and the hours restricted until then due to a shortage of lifeguards. Photo by Sam Arendt.
CBS 58
Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks on shakeup of OVP
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke publicly for the first time since the major shakeup at Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman led the department for 14 months before the city removed her from the position last week. Her tenure as director had been fraught with rising...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Cats crossing property line
11:25 a.m. Tuesday — A caller in the 1200 block of Foxwood Trail reported the neighbor’s cats were in the caller’s yard again. According to the log, neighbors have two cats that keep getting out of the house. Today, one of them “lunged” at the neighbor and took a swing at her dog. The owners do have tracking devices on the cats but need to do better keeping them in the house, according to the log. The caller wanted the owners to be cited next time this occurs. The owners were advised.
CBS 58
Denita Ball will become Milwaukee County's next sheriff
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Denita Ball will become Milwaukee County's next sheriff, defeating Brian Barkow and Thomas Beal in the Democratic primary. Ball currently serves as deputy chief for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. Her current role puts her second in command to Sheriff Lucas, who is preparing to retire.
iheart.com
Madison County Finds Triple E In A Mosquito Pool In Town Of Sullivan
Town of Sullivan, N.Y - The Madison County Health Department says they have their first positive Eastern Equine Encephalitis or Triple E virus mosquito pool of the season. The sample was collected at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. They say the type of...
whbl.com
Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff
Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
