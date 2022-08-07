ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francis, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Woman hurt in fire near 38th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire this morning, on Aug. 11, on Milwaukee's north side. The fire was in the basement of this home near 38th and Chambers. The woman was removed from the basement. Right now, we don't know how seriously...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Francis, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis mom guilty in 6-year-old's death

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Tasha Rockow, a West Allis mother charged in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to homicide and neglect charges. Rockow was convicted of one count of second-degree reckless homicide; one count of neglecting a child, consequence is death and...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Delafield as part of our 58 Hometowns tour Thursday, Aug. 11. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Delafield Alderman and Common Council President Tim Aicher to tell us what makes Delafied such a special hometown.
DELAFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Police#Paralysis#Heart And Soul#Cbs#K 9s#Dm
CBS 58

Mexican Fiesta 2022: Celebrate Aug. 26-28 at Henry Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Mexican Hispanic festival in the Midwest returns. Mexican Fiesta will be back at Henry Maier Festival Park Aug. 26-28. Celebrate three days of fun, food Mariachi, and Fiesta all three days from noon to midnight. According to a news release, Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals...
MILWAUKEE, WI
iheart.com

Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts. Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch. *** SCAM ALERT ***. There have been posts on our Facebook page listing a "New...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WISN

Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Rec director leaves abruptly, Port cancels activities

Officials tight-lipped about resignation, say cancellations, early pool closing due to staffing problems. A TRIO OF boys were among those who cooled off at Port Washington’s outdoor pool Tuesday. The city announced that the pool will close on Friday, Aug. 19, and the hours restricted until then due to a shortage of lifeguards. Photo by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
CBS 58

Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks on shakeup of OVP

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke publicly for the first time since the major shakeup at Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman led the department for 14 months before the city removed her from the position last week. Her tenure as director had been fraught with rising...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Cats crossing property line

11:25 a.m. Tuesday — A caller in the 1200 block of Foxwood Trail reported the neighbor’s cats were in the caller’s yard again. According to the log, neighbors have two cats that keep getting out of the house. Today, one of them “lunged” at the neighbor and took a swing at her dog. The owners do have tracking devices on the cats but need to do better keeping them in the house, according to the log. The caller wanted the owners to be cited next time this occurs. The owners were advised.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Denita Ball will become Milwaukee County's next sheriff

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Denita Ball will become Milwaukee County's next sheriff, defeating Brian Barkow and Thomas Beal in the Democratic primary. Ball currently serves as deputy chief for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. Her current role puts her second in command to Sheriff Lucas, who is preparing to retire.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff

Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy