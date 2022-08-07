Teen killed, 75-year-old man gravely injured in head-on crash in central Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 7, 2022 01:00

RABBIT LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A teenager was killed and a 75-year-old man was gravely injured in a head-on crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the 17-year-old was heading east on Highway 210 in Rabbit Lake Township when his vehicle struck an SUV heading the opposite way.

The 17-year-old died at the scene. The 75-year-old driving the SUV was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the state patrol said.