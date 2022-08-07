ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nisswa, MN

Motorcyclist dies after hitting boat on trailer in Nisswa

By WCCO Staff
NISSWA, Minn. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a boat on a trailer in Nisswa Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 26-year-old Alex Nelson was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 371 just after 7 p.m. A 62-year-old St. Paul man attempting to cross Highway 371 at Nashway Road pulled into Nelson's path, according to the state patrol.

Nelson hit a boat being towed by the 62-year-old. The state patrol said Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The 62-year-old was not injured.

Comments / 7

Cindy H
4d ago

Prayers for the family of this young man, sadly their lives are shattered forever. I know, I lost my son when a mentally challenged driver turned left in front of him when he was on his motorcycle here, to avoid a light. I hope this man who felt so entitled, in such a hurry, to pull out with a boat behind him to cross 371, never drives again. Drivers seem to be getting worse around here. please start monitoring this hwy and town better. I just had an older man pull out of Costco in a black Audi, almost broadside my vehicle, I had to quick get over and he still kept coming at me like he had the right away, which he clearly did not. He was looking directly at me the whole time! Drive careful or get off the road period!!!

Reply(2)
8
Byron L Eliseuson
3d ago

l know it was an accident _ But everybody take your time _ prayers both to the victims family n the 62 year old hauling a boat

Reply
3
 

