ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West End, NC

‘Then the screaming started’: North Carolina couple wins $150K lottery

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mnvKD_0h8D1cSu00

This was a great way to sit down to breakfast.

A North Carolina man checking his emails as he had breakfast with his wife, when he received a notification that he won a Powerball prize from the July 18 drawing, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

The payday for Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, was $150,000. He told his wife, who reacted with shock and glee.

“I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin told N.C. Education Lottery officials in a news release issued Friday. “Then the screaming started.”

Gosselin bought a $3 quick pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website, lottery officials said. He matched four white balls and the gold Powerball to win $50,000. The prize tripled when the 3X Multiplier hit.

“My wife was screaming and we were both just surprised and a little bit in shock,” Edward Gosselin said in a statement. “She kept saying, ‘We did it, we did it.’”

Gosselin claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters. After federal and state taxes were withheld, Gosselin took home $106,516.

With their winnings, the Gosselins will take a vacation in the Midwest.

According to lottery officials, Powerball is one of four games in North Carolina where players can buy their tickets at retail locations, online through the lottery’s website or through the promotion’s official mobile app. The other games are Mega Millions, Lucky For Life, and Carolina Cash 5.

West End is located in Moore County, approximately halfway between Charlotte and Fayetteville.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

NC man wins $1,000 a day for life after buying $2 ticket

GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Jimmie Shindler, of Gastonia, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Shindler bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He won his prize by matching […]
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
West End, NC
County
Moore County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Moore County, NC
Lifestyle
KRMG

Proud New Jersey mom rents billboard to congratulate daughter for earning doctorate

CAMDEN, N.J. — A proud New Jersey mom is sharing her daughter’s latest academic achievement in a big way. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer and WPVI-TV, Kendra Busbee, 52, of Camden, surprised her daughter, Kristine Smalls, by renting a billboard after the 30-year-old earned her doctorate in psychology last month. The huge sign along Route 130 includes a photo of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine grad along with a Jay-Z reference, “Let Me Re-Introduce Myself ... Dr. Kristine S. Smalls,” and her nickname, “Dr. Smiles.”
CAMDEN, NJ
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#The News Observer#Westend#Nc Education Lottery#N C Education Lottery
KRMG

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
BLUE BELL, PA
iheart.com

North Carolina Man Celebrates Big Lottery Win: 'We're Just Ecstatic'

A man in North Carolina is "ecstatic" after hitting the jackpot to score a six-figure prize. Pernell Shoulars Jr., of Fayetteville, stopped by the Short Trip on Stoney Point Road on Friday (July 29) where he picked up a $10 Triple Win Fast Play lottery ticket. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Shoulars thought his luck had run out after seeing someone had just hit the $272,829 jackpot; however his mood changed when the store clerk told him he was the lucky winner.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
KRMG

104-pound catfish breaks state record in Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. — A Mississippi man has broken a 1997 record for the state’s heaviest catfish. Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish Tuesday using a trotline on the Mississippi River near Natchez. The fish is larger than the trophy record blue catfish of 101 pounds caught by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith in 1997.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Planking Traveler

The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina

Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
HIGH POINT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
cbs17

Zack’s Gas 76 taped off after New Bern Avenue shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Zack’s Gas 76 and the connecting grocery store are taped off Wednesday night after Raleigh police responded to a shooting off New Bern Avenue. Along with the gas station and grocery store taped off, a Silver Pontiac Sedan was also taped off after it was shot multiple times and suffered damage to its windows as broken glass surrounded the vehicle.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $659,989 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Pamela Halsten from Lincolnton bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $659,989 jackpot in the Easter Sunday drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Halsten bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Ingles Market on East Main Street in Lincolnton. She arrived at the lottery headquarters […]
LINCOLNTON, NC
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy