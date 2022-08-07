ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri man admits to stealing $854K, using funds to remodel backyard

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Guilty plea: A Missouri man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employee over a four-year period. (Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in St. Louis, prosecutors said.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus, used the stolen money to remodel his backyard. He also used the cash to pay personal bills, buy a truck and SUV, and gamble in Las Vegas.

The total amount of the money taken was $854,544, prosecutors said.

Kent pleaded guilty to a felony wire fraud charge, according to the release. He faces up to 20 years in prison and must pay back his employer.

Kent admitted that since 2017, he falsely sought and received reimbursement for phony purchases and travel, KTVI reported.

According to prosecutors, Kent was in charge of repairing the company’s equipment. The company, which has its headquarters in Georgia, had a facility in St. Louis where Kent worked, according to The Kansas City Star.

According to Kent’s plea, between July 2017 to October 2021 he bought supplies and equipment with his personal debit or credit card and then doctored the receipts to inflate the amount of purchase before submitting them to his company.

Prosecutors also said that Kent submitted fake invoices and requested reimbursement. Kent allegedly bought products from a Home Depot store and would seek reimbursement -- but he would then return what he bought without telling his employer, the Star reported.

Kent used the money to remodel his backyard, pay bills, and buy a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade. He also spent some of the money to travel to Las Vegas to gamble, according to Kent’s plea.

Kent will be sentenced on Nov. 9.

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Bystanders hit in two groups’ crossfire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cass Avenue at North 13th Street. Police said two groups of people were shooting at each other. The two men injured were described as innocent bystanders. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
