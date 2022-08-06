CENTERVILLE — Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is an old musical. The story is thousands of years old, and at over 50 years old, the lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber are old by musical theatre standards. It is performed frequently and keeps Utah audiences returning again and again. One might question if any new colors could be sewn onto that old coat, but director Shelby Ferrin’s production at the Centerpoint Legacy Theatre spins a new yarn that makes the story feel fresh and offers a fun night of entertainment for new and returning patrons to this age-old story.

CENTERVILLE, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO