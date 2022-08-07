ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Neighbors on Morton Avenue upset over sewage leak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in a Jackson community are upset about sewage that has been pouring into their yards and under their homes on Morton Avenue for months. They said despite informing the city, the sewage remains a problem. Homeowner Bobbie Ramsey said the lingering smell of raw sewage is beyond nauseating, with bacteria […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson crews working to fix water pressure problems

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is still dealing with water pressure drops on top of an ongoing water quality warning. The latest problems stem from two massive pumps that started malfunctioning at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, which further crippled a water system that city officials have not been able to get clear of safe drinking water regulations.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WLBT

City of Jackson asks residents to conserve water ‘where possible’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is requesting residents to take efforts to conserve water as work crews make necessary repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. This announcement comes hours after the city sent a statement regarding the low water pressure that is being called to mechanical issues at the plant.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Remember pets during the city’s boil water advisories

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents stocking up on bottled water should remember their pets as well. If boiling your water for consumption, veterinarians remind you to do so for your fur babies as well. One Jackson resident believes her dogs became ill from drinking the city’s water. “You...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distributions on Aug. 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 10. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Medgar Evers
WAPT

Churches deal with water crisis along with rest of Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is affecting some churches in the city. George Divinity is the pastor at New Vineyard Church. He said the ongoing water crisis has added strain on church programs for children. Divinity said, "Knowing that the water is not conducive for drinking. And so,...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD looking for bump in pay for officers

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police leaders are making their case for a big bump in pay for officers. City leaders were looking at the possibility of a $5 million tax increase during Wednesday's City Council Finance Committee meeting. "We are looking at that and trying to be competitive. The...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. 5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center) Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Highway 49 construction officially complete

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — The construction nightmare on Highway 49 has officially come to an end. State and local leaders held a ribbon-cutting Monday in Richland to celebrate the occasion. Construction on Highway 49 from Richland to Florence had been ongoing for five years. Richland Mayor Pat Sullivan said...
RICHLAND, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Fire Stations
WAPT

Gas Buddy shows prices below $3.30 per gallon at metro stations

JACKSON, Miss. — Gas prices continue to go down, with some metro stations dropping prices below $3.50. As of Wednesday afternoon, Gas Buddy shows at least three gas stations with prices below $3.30. Sam's Club in Pearl has prices set at $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded, while the Sam's Club in Madison has gas for $3.27. QuickStop, at 4145 North State Street in Jackson, and Mac's Gas on U.S. 51 in Ridgeland are also selling gas for $3.27 a gallon. Lakeside Express on W. Government Street in Brandon is selling gas for $3.28 a gallon.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Section of I-20, I-55 to close this weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Repairs to a dip in the road will lead to interstate closures this weekend in Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound at State Street starting at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday to allow crews to make the repairs.
JACKSON, MS
madisoncountyjournal.com

Responders to receive COVID-19 hazard pay

RIDGELAND — Local law enforcement and firefighters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a premium hazard pay bonus of $1,000 from the state of Mississippi. Mayor Gene McGee said the money will come from the state but it will be the city’s job to distribute....
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments

JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Madison County Journal

Man charged in hotel room murder

RIDGELAND — A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old during a party in hotel room off of I-55 Monday evening, the authorities said. The man accused, Johnterrius Demond Murriel, 21, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with...
RIDGELAND, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
MAGEE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy