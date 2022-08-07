JACKSON, Miss. — Gas prices continue to go down, with some metro stations dropping prices below $3.50. As of Wednesday afternoon, Gas Buddy shows at least three gas stations with prices below $3.30. Sam's Club in Pearl has prices set at $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded, while the Sam's Club in Madison has gas for $3.27. QuickStop, at 4145 North State Street in Jackson, and Mac's Gas on U.S. 51 in Ridgeland are also selling gas for $3.27 a gallon. Lakeside Express on W. Government Street in Brandon is selling gas for $3.28 a gallon.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO