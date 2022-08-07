Read full article on original website
Neighbors on Morton Avenue upset over sewage leak
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in a Jackson community are upset about sewage that has been pouring into their yards and under their homes on Morton Avenue for months. They said despite informing the city, the sewage remains a problem. Homeowner Bobbie Ramsey said the lingering smell of raw sewage is beyond nauseating, with bacteria […]
WAPT
Jackson crews working to fix water pressure problems
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is still dealing with water pressure drops on top of an ongoing water quality warning. The latest problems stem from two massive pumps that started malfunctioning at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, which further crippled a water system that city officials have not been able to get clear of safe drinking water regulations.
WAPT
Jackson resident says raw sewage is running down the street, backing into her home
JACKSON, Miss. — Some Jackson residents are dealing with the smell, sight and hazard of having raw sewage backing into their homes. What looked to be sewage was flowing down Morton Avenue on Wednesday with bugs swarming under a home where a woman and her son, who are both disabled, are living.
WLBT
Contractor picks up 2 Jackson vacuum trucks after city falls behind on invoices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson recently lost two of its sewer vacuum trucks for lack of payment. This week, the owner of the vehicles informed the city that it was picking them up after the city failed to pay invoices for three or four months. The owner declined to comment...
WLBT
City of Jackson asks residents to conserve water ‘where possible’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is requesting residents to take efforts to conserve water as work crews make necessary repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. This announcement comes hours after the city sent a statement regarding the low water pressure that is being called to mechanical issues at the plant.
WLBT
Remember pets during the city’s boil water advisories
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents stocking up on bottled water should remember their pets as well. If boiling your water for consumption, veterinarians remind you to do so for your fur babies as well. One Jackson resident believes her dogs became ill from drinking the city’s water. “You...
Jackson to hold water distributions on Aug. 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 10. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WLBT
South Jackson church purchases the once thriving Appleridge Shopping Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in South Jackson is looking to breathe new life into a shopping center that’s been abandoned for over a decade. Apostolic Restoration Ministry became the official owner of the once thriving Appleridge shopping center this past Thursday. It’s all part of the vision...
WAPT
Churches deal with water crisis along with rest of Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is affecting some churches in the city. George Divinity is the pastor at New Vineyard Church. He said the ongoing water crisis has added strain on church programs for children. Divinity said, "Knowing that the water is not conducive for drinking. And so,...
WAPT
JPD looking for bump in pay for officers
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police leaders are making their case for a big bump in pay for officers. City leaders were looking at the possibility of a $5 million tax increase during Wednesday's City Council Finance Committee meeting. "We are looking at that and trying to be competitive. The...
WLBT
Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. 5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center) Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WAPT
Highway 49 construction officially complete
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — The construction nightmare on Highway 49 has officially come to an end. State and local leaders held a ribbon-cutting Monday in Richland to celebrate the occasion. Construction on Highway 49 from Richland to Florence had been ongoing for five years. Richland Mayor Pat Sullivan said...
WAPT
Gas Buddy shows prices below $3.30 per gallon at metro stations
JACKSON, Miss. — Gas prices continue to go down, with some metro stations dropping prices below $3.50. As of Wednesday afternoon, Gas Buddy shows at least three gas stations with prices below $3.30. Sam's Club in Pearl has prices set at $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded, while the Sam's Club in Madison has gas for $3.27. QuickStop, at 4145 North State Street in Jackson, and Mac's Gas on U.S. 51 in Ridgeland are also selling gas for $3.27 a gallon. Lakeside Express on W. Government Street in Brandon is selling gas for $3.28 a gallon.
WAPT
Section of I-20, I-55 to close this weekend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Repairs to a dip in the road will lead to interstate closures this weekend in Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound at State Street starting at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday to allow crews to make the repairs.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Responders to receive COVID-19 hazard pay
RIDGELAND — Local law enforcement and firefighters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a premium hazard pay bonus of $1,000 from the state of Mississippi. Mayor Gene McGee said the money will come from the state but it will be the city’s job to distribute....
WAPT
Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments
JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Madison County Journal
Man charged in hotel room murder
RIDGELAND — A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old during a party in hotel room off of I-55 Monday evening, the authorities said. The man accused, Johnterrius Demond Murriel, 21, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with...
WAPT
JPS dealing with Jackson water issues as students settle in for new school year
JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Errick Greene and his team work to make the first few days of school good ones for returning students, they were hit with a problem that's plaguing everyone in the capital city: another water crisis. "Water pressure, from time to time,...
mageenews.com
Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
