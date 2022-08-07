Read full article on original website
SOL With Another Attempt at $44, Will The Bulls Finally Make It? (Solana Price Analysis)
After two failed attempts to break above the $44 level, Solana is back at it again. The bulls are seemingly very eager to push the price higher. The cryptocurrency rallied above the $4 key resistance level today but is now falling back down. If the buyers fail to sustain the momentum, then this might result in the third failed attempt at breaking this important level. The key support, meanwhile, is found at $40.
BTC Soars Towards $24K on CPI Numbers, Will the Resistance Fall? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
The past couple of days have been very exciting for the entire cryptocurrency industry and Bitcoin is no exception. BTC soared towards $24K today on news of slowing down inflation in the US. The question is if this will be enough for the critical resistance level to finally fall. Technical...
Tether Announces Support for Ethereum Proof of Stake Transition
Both of the largest stablecoin issuers have now agreed to service Ethereum’s proof of stake chain upon launch. Tether – the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, USDT – has confirmed its support for the upcoming Ethereum Merge. This puts both USDT and USDC on the same page, quelling doubts about a potentially combative hard fork in September.
Distressed Crypto Platform Zipmex to Resume Some BTC and ETH Withdrawals (Report)
Z Wallet holders will be able to make partial BTC and ETH withdrawals between August 11 and August 16. The Thai-based cryptocurrency exchange – Zipmex – will reportedly enable its customers to partially withdraw some of their Bitcoin and Ether holdings, starting from August 11. The company was...
Crypto Prices Found a Floor Because of Ethereum’s Merge, JPM Says
Expectations around Ethereum’s Merge and the limited contagion of collapsing projects led to the partial recovery of the crypto market, JPMorgan analysts said. According to the multinational investment bank – JPMorgan Chase & Co. – the main reason for the recent recovery of the cryptocurrency market is the expectation that Ethereum will complete its shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake this year.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
ADA Rallied 7% on Positive Inflation Numbers, Here’s the Key Resistance (Cardano Price Analysis)
Cardano managed to rally by 7% together with the rest of the market once CPI figures showed inflation slowed in the US. US inflation decreased in July to 8.5% compared to 9.1% in June. The market quickly rebounded as soon as these figures were published today. ADA’s price was also quick to react with a 7% rally on the daily chart. Now, the price is again approaching the key resistance at $0.55, and support still holds at $0.50.
ETH Eyes $2K on Further Merge Developments (Ethereum Price Analysis)
The crypto market has seen a flurry of activity over the past few days, and Ethereum was no exception; most of the conversation centered around inflation and the Merge event. At long last, it seems that calmness has prevailed on the market, and everyone is waiting for ETH to reach the crucially important level of $2000.
German Crypto Exchange Nuri Applies for Insolvency Due To The Crypto Winter
The crypto winter is far from over. Its most recent victim is a german cryptocurrency exchange which is now insolvent: Nuri. The 2022 crypto winter has claimed a new victim. On August 9, the German cryptocurrency exchange Nuri filed for insolvency before the Berlin court due to the prolonged bearish cycle that the crypto market has gone through since the beginning of the year.
BNB Pulls Back at a Critical Resistance, is $300 Incoming? (Binance Coin Price Analysis)
Binance Coin had a strong rally that appears to be ending after the price has hit a key resistance. BNB was rejected by the key resistance at $332 and now entered a pullback that could take the price back to the key support at $267. This correction was expected, considering that BNB had a strong rally without any significant pullbacks since late July.
Logium: A P2P Options Trading System for Crypto Users
Betting on the price movements of cryptocurrencies dates back to 2011 when the first crypto derivatives platform was created for investors to bet on the future price of bitcoin. Since then, the crypto derivatives market has grown by leaps and bounds, with more than $3 trillion in global volume as of June 2022.
ETH Spiked to 2-Month High, BTC Rejected at $24K (Market Watch)
After Binance Coin, Ethereum also soared to a new two-month peak. Bitcoin tried its hand at $24,000 but was stopped there. Following several days of minimal volatility, bitcoin spiked above $24,000 yesterday but was rejected there. The altcoins also saw some impressive gains, with ETH soaring to a new monthly...
BitMEX to Offer Leverage Trading for Potential Ethereum POW Fork
Rumblings within the Chinese Ethereum mining community could mean that a proof of work-based Ethereum could live on after the merge. Crypto and derivatives trading platform BitMEX plans to offer leveraged exposure on ETHPOW – a potential Ethereum chain split that doesn’t actually exist yet. The offering is...
BlackRock Makes Crypto Splash With Private Bitcoin Investment Trust Product
The $10 trillion BlackRock is set to begin offering direct exposure to bitcoin for institutional investors via a private BTC trust product. BlackRock has followed up its Coinbase partnership with its first institutional crypto investment product: a private bitcoin trust that offers direct exposure to spot BTC price action. BlackRock...
MyCointainer: Earn Rewards Through Crypto’s Piggy Bank
The crypto industry provides multiple opportunities for users to passive income without going through the hassle of day trading. Today, cold staking, crypto cashback, and airdrops are some of the best ways to increase your crypto holdings. These earning methods are increasingly becoming popular among crypto users because of their...
Bitcoin is the Best Distraction From the Current Financial Collapse, Says Franklin’s CEO
Bitcoin could distract people from the economic problems, while blockchain technology is the real “sport changer,” Jenny Johnson claimed. Jenny Johnson – President and Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Templeton – thinks the ongoing economic condition is in a very grim state, while bitcoin is “the best distraction” from that downfall. She also praised blockchain technology as a great innovation that will positively impact different industries in the near future.
TRON DAO Reserve Welcomes Wintermute as USDD’s Latest Whitelisted Organization
Wintermute has become the ninth member and whitelisted organization to mint and burn the algorithmic stablecoin. In order to continue strengthening its algorithmic stablecoin USDD, the TRON DAO Reserve has tapped another institution to mint and burn it as a collaborator – Wintermute. The latter has extensive experience with...
Ethereum PoW Proponents Vow to Abolish EIP-1559
Billions are at stake as Ethereum readies for the much-awaited transition. But not all are happy. Proponents of the Ethereum fork are gearing up to eliminate the pivotal EIP-1559. An Ethereum miner, which gained allies from many prominent figures and firms in the industry, has now published an open letter to the community.
Crypto Markets Down $50B as Bitcoin Retraces to $23K (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap has seen over $50 billion gone since Monday, as BTC and ETH retraced by up to 5% in a day. Following a few days of price increases, bitcoin reversed its trajectory and fell to and below a familiar sight of $23,000. Most altcoins are also in...
Bitcoin Soars Towards $24K as US Inflation Slows Down to 8.5%
Bitcoin jumped by almost $1,000 in minutes, as the US announced a small decline in the Consumer Price Index metric. The United States government just released the latest CPI data, indicating that inflation has finally begun to ease following several consecutive months with record-setting numbers. As with previous examples, the...
