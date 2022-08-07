After two failed attempts to break above the $44 level, Solana is back at it again. The bulls are seemingly very eager to push the price higher. The cryptocurrency rallied above the $4 key resistance level today but is now falling back down. If the buyers fail to sustain the momentum, then this might result in the third failed attempt at breaking this important level. The key support, meanwhile, is found at $40.

