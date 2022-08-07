ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Cast Members Post Behind-the-Scenes Peeks at New Season

By Lauren Weiler
 4 days ago

NBC’s One Chicago fans can’t wait for Chicago P.D. Season 10 . The police procedural drama follows the Intelligence Unit as they track down criminals and fight crime, and the show also follows their interpersonal relationships with each other. Now, the Chicago P.D. Season 10 cast is posting behind-the-scenes looks at filming the new season. Here’s what they’re posting.

What happened at the end of season 9?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaW3z_0h8CzTwL00
Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton | Lori Allen/NBC

One Chicago fans hoping to catch the Chicago P.D. Season 10 premiere may need a reminder regarding what happened at the end of season 9. So, how did the last season leave viewers?

TVLine reminds us the Chicago P.D. Season 9 finale picked up right where the penultimate episode left off. Hank Voight was working with Anna Avalos as an informant to take down Escano. Unfortunately, everything went wrong in the finale. Escano figured out he was being tracked by the Intelligence Unit, sending Anna panicking. Anna ultimately killed Escano at his bakery and went on the run from police, NBC reminds us.

Voight finds Anna as she’s on the run, and he attempts to talk her down as she points a gun at him. As the rest of the police arrive, Anna shoots Voight out of fear, prompting Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton to shoot her in response. Anna dies, and Voight lives.

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 cast members are posting behind-the-scenes looks at the new season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ly7z9_0h8CzTwL00
Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres and Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead | Lori Allen/NBC

NBC hasn’t released many details about the next season, but fans are starting to come to their own conclusions thanks to the behind-the-scenes photos from the Chicago P.D. Season 10 cast.

Fans on Reddit noticed Kevin Atwater actor LaRoyce Hawkins posted a photo of himself, Patrick John Flueger, and Jesse Lee Soffer in uniform. It’s likely this means one of the men is getting a promotion — or, they’re headed to Anna’s funeral at the beginning of the season.

Jay Halstead actor Jesse Lee Soffer posted a photo to Instagram with on-screen wife Tracy Spiridakos and new series regular Benjamin Levy Aguilar . Aguilar plays Dante Torres and will take on a bigger role in the new season. Spiridakos posted the same photo of the three cast members smiling and laughing on set together.

Soffer also posted a photo of himself in Chicago P.D. costume surrounded by fans. “It ain’t no Bridgeport, but I just want to thank Clearing and Garfield Ridge for coming out ;),” he captioned the post on Aug. 4, 2022.

Spiridakos posted a photo of her with Nala, the dog, at the end of July 2022. “And we’re back! #ChicagoPD,” she captioned the sweet post.

Kim Burgess actor Marina Squerciati posted a photo of her with LaRoyce Hawkins and Patrick John Flueger on her first day back on set as well. “I’m OK, guys,” she captioned the post. “I found my crew. Whew!”

When is the ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 release date?

When can fans finally catch the Chicago P.D. Season 10 premiere? All three One Chicago shows return Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Chicago P.D. reclaims its 10 p.m. ET timeslot. Chicago Fire airs at 9 p.m. ET, and Chicago Med airs at 8 p.m. ET.

It’s unclear where the One Chicago shows stand after the next season. They’re currently under contract for all three shows to get one more season, but then, the contract ends. Given how many viewers adore the One Chicago shows, it’s likely NBC will have another contract for the three shows in the series — but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘Chicago P.D.’: 4 Things You Forgot About the Pilot Episode

#Chicago Pd#Chicago Med#Chicago Fire#Nbc#The Intelligence Unit
