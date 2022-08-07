ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’: You Can Stay in the Real-Life Tipton Hotel — For a Price

In the mid-2000s, Dylan and Cole Sprouse were two of the Disney Channel ‘s most recognizable faces as they starred in the beloved series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody . In the show, the twins live with their mother in Boston’s swanky Tipton Hotel. While the Tipton itself is fictional, fans of the show can get the Suite Life experience in a special Boston hotel.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse | Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ took place in a hotel in Boston

A spoof on the popular Hilton hotel brand, the Tipton was the luxe setting for all of the antics shown on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. It even came complete with its own ditzy heiress, London Tipton (played by Brenda Song ), meant to be a parody of Paris Hilton.

The interior shots of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody were largely filmed on studio sets in Hollywood. But exterior shots of the Tipton showed the outside of Boston’s Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts boasts more than 70 properties worldwide.

You can stay in the ‘Suite Life’s Tipton Hotel

The days of the Suite Life are long past, as Dylan and Cole Sprouse are now grown adults, having turned 30 in August 2022. But fans of the show are still able to get the Suite Life experience — at least when they first walk up to the hotel — by staying in Boston’s Fairmont Copley Plaza.

Just like the Tipton Hotel, the Fairmont Copley Plaza contains plenty of amenities to entertain the whole family. The hotel is located in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, with easy access to popular sites like the Boston Commons, Newbury Street, Chinatown, and Fenway Park. The hotel also has a rooftop terrace and access to a nearby golf course as well as access to kayaking.

The hotel even has a “Gold Lounge,” where Zack and Cody’s mom (played by Kim Rhodes) would perform for audiences in exchange for their luxurious suite at the hotel.

Rooms at the Fairmont Copley Plaza start at $350 per night. And while the Presidential Suite wasn’t where The Suite Life was filmed, you can still get a taste of the Tipton lifestyle for $8,000 a night.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse’s careers today

In the years since The Suite Life of Zack & Cody went off the air, Dylan and Cole Sprouse continued to work as actors in various films and TV shows, taking a break in the mid-2010s to study at New York University.

In recent years, Cole Sprouse has most notably been a part of the hit series Riverdale . Until 2017, nearly all of the Sprouse twins’ roles were directly connected to each other: either they both shared the same role (as Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen did on Full House ) or they starred alongside each other.

In 2022, Dylan starred in the movie My Fake Boyfriend , while Cole starred in the HBO Max film Moonshot .

