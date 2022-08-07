‘Riverdale’: Lili Reinhart ‘Stopped Asking Questions’ After Season 3

Lili Reinhart hasn’t questioned the plot of Riverdale in years. Ever since the CW teen drama’s debut in 2017, it has earned a reputation as one of the most unusual shows on television. And even though the cast members have joined in on poking fun at Riverdale from time to time, they’ve also been quick to defend the show’s antics. Reinhart defended Riverdale ‘s wacky journey in a recent interview, encouraging fans to “enjoy the craziness for what it is.”

‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The CW’s ‘Riverdale’ is known for its completely wild storylines

Riverdale started as a run-of-the-mill high school drama about a small town shaken up by a murder. However, as the seasons progressed, the titular town transformed into a place where literally anything can happen . On top of gang wars and a ruthless mob boss, Riverdale has dealt with several serial killers, faked deaths, and even a cult that harvested organs. Season 6 alone had an alternate universe , witchcraft , superpowers, and a near-apocalypse. Someone who hasn’t tuned in since season 1 would likely think Riverdale has become an entirely different show.

Lili Reinhart defended the twists and turns of ‘Riverdale’

Still, as weird as Riverdale has gotten, it was always supposed to be that way. As Reinhart pointed out on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show , the CW’s Riverdale is based on Archie Comics, which had the very same reputation for campy storylines.

“It’s based off a comic book. And anything and everything can happen in a comic book and I think sometimes people can forget that,” Reinhart said. “You know, we didn’t walk onto the scene saying, ‘We’re just a high school drama!’ We’ve always been based off a comic book and had these ties to almost weird supernatural events and crazy, not very grounded situations, and the point where we’re at now in season 6, we’ve come a long way. Our characters have superpowers.”

With this in mind, the Look Both Ways actor admitted she and the rest of the cast “stopped asking questions” about the storylines after season 3.

“We all were a little confused to be honest, but I think we realised that the show was on this train and it was going full steam ahead. I stopped asking questions after that,” Reinhart said, later adding, “You gotta take Riverdale for what it is. And I think when you stop trying to really make sense of it is when you can just enjoy the craziness for what it is. And that’s the whole point.”

Lili Reinhart shared her hopes for the final season

Riverdale ‘s “insane” journey will come to an end with season 7 . The season 6 finale threw the town back in time to the 1950s, basically acting as a reset for the story, including its relationships. Season 7 will revisit the romances between Betty Cooper (Reinhart), Jugead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes).

“I feel very happy that we’ve been able to see Betty with both Archie and with Jughead. The fans of the show, fans of the comic books, have been able to get the satisfaction of seeing both relationships,” Reinhart said in her interview. “I personally don’t know how it’s going to end. I have a soft spot for both of them, I think Barchie and Bughead … both have really beautiful qualities.”

Riverdale Season 7 does not yet have a release date. However, fans can watch season 6 on Netflix starting on Aug. 7.

