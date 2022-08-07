ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Michael Jordan Was Once on the Receiving End of Some Biting Trash Talk from Bill Russell

By Joe Kozlowski
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

When it comes to all things basketball, Michael Jordan is usually considered the top dog. In a few key areas, though, Bill Russell has him beat . The Boston Celtics legend won an incredible 11 championships, with eight of those coming in consecutive campaigns. Even His Airness couldn’t match that feat.

Russell, it seems, could also hold his own in the trash-talking department. During one round of golf with MJ, the center made sure to let his younger counterpart know that he could never touch his NBA resume.

Bill Russell once hit Michael Jordan with the ‘rings’ argument during a round of golf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CodiV_0h8CzJMJ00
Bill Russell hands Michael Jordan the NBA Most Valuable Player Trophy in 1998| Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images

When basketball fans try to compare a modern player (let’s say LeBron James) to Michael Jordan, each player’s respective number of championship rings will usually come up pretty quickly. During a round of golf with Bill Russell, however, MJ found himself on the other side of the argument.

While the Celtics star wasn’t always a natural golfer, he eventually honed his craft and took his competitive fire to the links. On at least one occasion, he took the course with Jordan and unleashed a bit of trash talk.

“Later on, Russell played in several pro-ams, including the PGA Tour’s annual stop at Pebble Beach, and occasionally with avid golfer Michael Jordan. One such round during Jordan and the Bulls’ heyday produced one of the best smack-talk stories – and making the tale even better, Jordan, for once, was on the receiving end,” Brentley Romine explained on Golf.com .

Russell’s version of events is as follows:

“I think he is a great player, and I have the ultimate regard for him. We were out in the middle of the golf course; they had just won the championship. He says, ‘You know we’re going to go after your record.’ I said, ‘Which one?’ … You know, we won 11, but we won eight straight. I don’t think you’ll live long enough to get either one of those.”

Bill Russell, via Golf.com

While that line might not have the punch of some other pieces of legendary trash talk — think Scottie Pippen telling Karl Malone that he wouldn’t deliver on Sunday — Russell does earn some points for being right. Jordan, for all of his dominance, only won six championships; even if you wanted to generously ignore his time in minor league baseball and argue that he didn’t lose any NBA Finals during his streak, that would still leave him short of the legendary Celtics center.

Based on everything we know of His Airness, he probably took that barb a bit personally. Based on Russell’s resume, though, Jordan simply had to grin and bear it.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Michael Jordan’s Elbow to Jalen Rose’s Mouth Paints Him as a Hypocrite, Not the Legendary Competitor He’s Made Out to Be

The post Michael Jordan Was Once on the Receiving End of Some Biting Trash Talk from Bill Russell appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Gilbert Arenas says LeBron James is the only superstar who has never had a season in which he chased stats

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently claimed that Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James is the only superstar who hasn’t chased stats at some point in his career. “I said, ‘LeBron is probably the only player, the only superstar that never had that year,'” Arenas explained. “He never had that year where he says, ‘Eh, frick everybody. I’m trying to get my stats.’ Because I said, ‘If he ever did that, who’s stopping him?’ That man would average 40-something. … When LeBron stepped in, it was all about trying to win a championship. Every year, trying to win a championship, so he’s been building the teams to try to win championships, so he’s never actually had a selfish year where he says, ‘I don’t need anybody. I want to show the world what I can do.'”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Jalen Rose
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Scottie Pippen
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk

Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Getty Images
Golf.com

‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Fred Couples’ latest LIV roast targets Tour critics, Greg Norman

If you were to compile a list of the most popular golfers of the last 40 years, Fred Couples would be somewhere near the top. Fans lap up his silky swing, movie-star good looks and smooth, what-me-worry demeanor. His proclivity for playing well during the most watched tournament of the year, the Masters, hasn’t hurt his appeal, either. Then there’s the name, Freddie. It just works.
GOLF
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender

M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Yardbarker

John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."

If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

197K+
Followers
31K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy