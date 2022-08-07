Trio Apprehended After Larceny At North Stonington Hotel, Police Pursuit, Authorities Say
Three men were apprehended following a police pursuit after troopers received a report of a larceny at a Connecticut hotel.
Troopers in New London County responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm at the Bellissimo Grande Hotel, located at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington, at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to Connecticut State Police.
The complainant said three men took items from one or more vehicles on the property, and one of the men displayed a firearm in a threatening manner when the complainant approached him, police said.
Authorities said the men left the area in a Jeep Wrangler.
A trooper saw the Jeep traveling on Norwich-Westerly Road and tried to pull the vehicle over, according to the report.
The driver engaged troopers in a pursuit, and Montville and Ledyard Police departments provided assistance, police said.
State Police said a Montville officer deployed Stop Sticks near Route 2A and Route 12 in Preston, and the Jeep came to a stop in the area of Norwich State Hospital property.
Two of the three occupants of the Jeep ran away, and they were quickly apprehended, police said.
Authorities said a firearm with an obliterated serial number was recovered by police.
State Police said Noel Dejesus, age 22, of Manchester, was charged with:
- First-degree robbery
- First-degree threatening
- Interfering with an officer
- Second-degree breach of peace
- Sixth-degree larceny
- Alteration of a firearm identification
- Carrying pistol without permit
- Third-degree criminal trespass
Police said Dionte Barker, age 19, of Norwich, was charged with:
- Interfering with an officer
- Sixth-degree larceny
- Third-degree criminal trespass
- Engaging police in pursuit
- Evading responsibility
- Reckless driving
- Penalty for illegal possession
Police reported that 22-year-old, Ishmael Fussell, of Norwich, was charged with sixth-degree larceny and third-degree criminal trespass.
All three men are set to appear in court on Aug. 8, authorities said.
