Trio Apprehended After Larceny At North Stonington Hotel, Police Pursuit, Authorities Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvPQl_0h8Cy3Hj00
Dionte Barker, Noel Dejesus, and Ishmael Fussell Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police/Google Maps street view

Three men were apprehended following a police pursuit after troopers received a report of a larceny at a Connecticut hotel.

Troopers in New London County responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm at the Bellissimo Grande Hotel, located at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington, at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to Connecticut State Police.

The complainant said three men took items from one or more vehicles on the property, and one of the men displayed a firearm in a threatening manner when the complainant approached him, police said.

Authorities said the men left the area in a Jeep Wrangler.

A trooper saw the Jeep traveling on Norwich-Westerly Road and tried to pull the vehicle over, according to the report.

The driver engaged troopers in a pursuit, and Montville and Ledyard Police departments provided assistance, police said.

State Police said a Montville officer deployed Stop Sticks near Route 2A and Route 12 in Preston, and the Jeep came to a stop in the area of Norwich State Hospital property.

Two of the three occupants of the Jeep ran away, and they were quickly apprehended, police said.

Authorities said a firearm with an obliterated serial number was recovered by police.

State Police said Noel Dejesus, age 22, of Manchester, was charged with:

  • First-degree robbery
  • First-degree threatening
  • Interfering with an officer
  • Second-degree breach of peace
  • Sixth-degree larceny
  • Alteration of a firearm identification
  • Carrying pistol without permit
  • Third-degree criminal trespass

Police said Dionte Barker, age 19, of Norwich, was charged with:

  • Interfering with an officer
  • Sixth-degree larceny
  • Third-degree criminal trespass
  • Engaging police in pursuit
  • Evading responsibility
  • Reckless driving
  • Penalty for illegal possession

Police reported that 22-year-old, Ishmael Fussell, of Norwich, was charged with sixth-degree larceny and third-degree criminal trespass.

All three men are set to appear in court on Aug. 8, authorities said.

Comments / 4

