ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears Slams Kevin Federline for Publicly Discussing Her Relationship With Sons: ‘Hurtful’

By Elisabeth McGowan
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Myua_0h8CxwGs00
Shutterstock (2)

Fighting back. Britney Spears slammed her ex-husband Kevin Federline for publicly claiming she hasn’t seen their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, in a while.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” the “Gimme More” artist, 40, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 6. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram. I gave them everything. Only one word: hurtful. I’ll say it. My mother told me, ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.’ I’m sharing this because I can.”

Britney then followed up on her statement by sharing a separate post via Instagram that day.

“Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!! I’m only human, and I’ve done my best,” she wrote.

Britney’s public clapbacks came only hours after the Daily Mail reported that Kevin, 44, claimed in a series of interviews with ITV that Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, have not seen their mom in several months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j62aO_0h8CxwGs00
Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” Kevin claimed, according to the outlet. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Not only that, but the former backup dancer also reportedly noted he believes the conservatorship Britney was put under “saved” her, and he further claimed that the revealing photos Britney has shared via Instagram impacted their teenage sons.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,” Kevin claimed he said to their kids. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough.”

In February 2008, the “Circus” singer was placed under a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, which ultimately ended 13 years later in November 2021. Britney and Kevin were married from September 2004 until they split in November 2006. They later finalized their divorce in July 2007.

Shortly after the “Toxic” artist called out her ex on Instagram, her husband, Sam Asghari, defended his wife via his Instagram Stories. Britney and Sam, 28, recently wed on June 9 after dating for more than five years.

“To clarify, my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt, which is quite modest these days,” the Dollface actor wrote. “There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves, and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decision and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Sam continued, “Kevin’s gravy train will end soon, which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside [from] him choosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by [the] approval of the cruel 13-year [conservatorship], and his loyalty to Jamie indicates his approval at [the] time of its conception as well. Things that are now considered normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13-year prison sentence [sic] … I will not comment on this matter again except to say I have a job.”

The Iran native concluded his statement in a separate Instagram Story by writing a reference to the infamous moment when actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

“I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for benefit of all involved,” he added. “But for now: Keep my wife’s name out your mouth.”

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

Baby No. 4? ‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Zach Roloff Reveal If They Want More Kids After Josiah

Baby No. 4? Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff revealed if they plan to have more kids after welcoming their third child, son Josiah. “We’re still probably done after this,” Zach, 32, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 2. However, Tori, 31, admitted “it’s getting harder” to say they’re “done” having kids because they’ve been loving their baby boy’s newborn stage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

Olivia Newton-John’s Kids: Get to Know the ‘Grease’ Star’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi

Olivia Newton-John leaves behind one child following her death on Monday, August 8, at the age of 73. The legendary singer “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a statement posted to her Facebook read. The Grease star had a daughter Chloe Lattanzi. Keep reading to get to know more about Olivia’s beloved only child.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling’s Love Story: Inside Their Marriage

Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling got married in 2008 after falling in love during a trip they took together to the Amazon. They kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and had gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout their 14-year marriage — including the Grease star’s battles with cancer. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Olivia and John’s love story.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Britney Spears
In Touch Weekly

Breaking Dress Code! Every Time Katey Duggar Said Goodbye to Skirts and Hello to Pants: See Photos

Fashion forward! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) has seemingly said goodbye to her long skirts and started wearing more jeans, shorts and pants. “My two favorite things in life!” Katey’s husband, Jedidiah Duggar, captioned a sweet photo of his wife smiling while holding their baby boy. In the photo, which was shared to their joint Instagram account on August 2, Katey is seen wearing a pink T-shirt that read, “It’s the little things in life,” with a pair of dark denim pants, while their son’s onesie read, “Little things.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding#Academy Awards#The Daily Mail#Itv
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Most of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Sons Are Married: Meet Their Wives and Kids

Where has the time gone? Most of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s sons are married and have started families of their own since they first appeared on TLC nearly 15 years ago. Of their 19 total kids, Jim Bob and Michelle have 10 sons: Joshua, John-David, Joseph, Josiah, twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin and Jackson. Of their gaggle of boys, only three have yet to get married — Jason, James and Jackson.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Calls Out Kody for Favoring Robyn in Tense Trailer Announcing Premiere

Family shakeup. Sister Wives is coming back with a brand new season, and fans are going to see the famous polygamous family, made up of wives Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown, go through explosive trials and tribulations within their family dynamic amid Christine Brown‘s split from the patriarch. Keep reading to learn more about Sister Wives season 17!
TV SERIES
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Rod Stewart, 77, Spends Quality Time With Kids Kimberly, 42, & Sean, 41, In Italy

Sir Rod Stewart beat the Italian summer heat by dressing in all white on Saturday (Aug. 6). The 77-year-old rocker sported a snow-white linen shirt with matching shorts, flat cap, and sneakers while out and about in Capri, Italy. Sean Stewart and Kimberly Stewart joined their father for this outing. Kimberly, 42, opted for a black minidress and baseball cap, while Sean, 41, seemed to be the fashion middle-ground between his father and sister, dressing in black paisley-print shorts and a white t-shirt. Together, the Stewarts spent some quality time together before rejoining the rest of the clan. ‘
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Why Is the Plath Family Fighting? Inside the ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Stars’ Feuds: Olivia, Kim and More

When Welcome to Plathville premiered on TLC in November 2019, fans were introduced to yet another seemingly wholesome family, the Plaths. Kim Plath and Barry Plath raised their 10 children in rural South Georgia under strict rules and religious guidelines. But at the time of filming for season 1, their older children Ethan Plath, Moriah Plath and Micah Plath, were becoming adults and venturing out into the world and experience life on their own terms. Unfortunately, that caused major tension between the family members and a major feud ensued. To find out why Ethan and Olivia were fighting with Kim, keep scrolling below.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

Are ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Danielle and Robert Still Together? Update After Season 1

90 Day Fiancé veteran Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is no stranger to the difficulties of dating. Fans of early seasons of the hit TLC show will recall the drama that went down between Danielle and her now-ex Mohamed Jbali. Five years after their divorce was finalized, Danielle documented her attempt to get back on the dating scene during season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. She seemed to hit it off with a man named Robert. But are Danielle and Robert still together today? Keep scrolling below to get an update.
TV SERIES
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy