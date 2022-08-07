Read full article on original website
Kay Clark
3d ago
The problem lies in determining whether or not someone's weight is appropriate. Telling someone they are overweight just because the numbers say so isn't always correct. The numbers are based on the average body build, a large boned person will weigh more, someone who works out or plays sports will weigh more.
Reply(2)
11
rene
3d ago
don't use a scale. if your clothes fit well and ya don't have to keep getting bigger clothes. enjoy life
Reply
17
Elmo 123
3d ago
I'm allergic to scales I break out in depression every time I get on a set
Reply(2)
25
