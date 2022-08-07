ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England claim first Commonwealth Games hockey gold with victory over Australia

By Phil Blanche
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5azO_0h8CwOEf00

England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time as Australia were beaten 2-1 at Birmingham 2022.

Second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard delivered glory for England’s women less than 24 hours after the men had suffered semi-final despair at the hands of Australia.

Ambrosia Malone struck a consolation for Australia inside the final 20 seconds.

England, one place below Australia at fourth in the world rankings, came into the gold-medal match as slight underdogs, but the Hockeyroos were outthought, outfought and outplayed by tenacious hosts.

The capacity crowd at the University of Birmingham Hockey Centre lapped up every moment on a scorching afternoon, raising the decibels to record levels as the final seconds were counted down.

Australia had pedigree on their side having won four of the six Commonwealth Games editions, while England were three-time silver medallists.

The Hockeyroos were also unbeaten in eight games against England, a run stretching back to 2013.

Both sides needed shoot-outs to get through to the final, with their success at this tournament built on solid defensive foundations.

Flora Peel had the first attempt to Australia goalkeeper Aleisha Power, but the contest soon settled into a tactical battle with neither side finding any momentum.

England’s first penalty corner saw the visitors lose their video referral after Australia had claimed that the ball was played too high towards one of their players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbRU0_0h8CwOEf00

It was the first of a series of three England penalty corners, but Grace Balsdon could not find way a past Power.

Goalkeeper Maddie Hinch was unemployed at the other end with the semi-final shoot-out hero not touching the ball once in the first quarter.

England’s growing superiority told when Peel crossed from the right and Hunt controlled smartly to smash home.

It was only the second goal Australia had conceded at these Games.

The third did not take long with Peel the provider again for England’s second, this time popping up on the left to set up Howard’s clever finish.

Australia knew they had to show more attacking intent in the second half, but England were happy to drop deep and defend in numbers.

Hinch was well protected by a white-shirted wall in front of her, although she did have to punch away a ball that looped into the air and towards her goal.

Anna Toman almost put the issue beyond doubt with a penalty corner that cannoned off a post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1F1h_0h8CwOEf00

Hinch made her first save of note at the start of the fourth quarter to deny Hockeyroos captain Jane-Anne Claxton.

Australia turned the screw in the final moments and Hinch saved from Shanea Tonkin and Mariah Williams before Malone fired home.

But Australia ran out of time and England’s long wait for gold was finally over.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
WORLD
BBC

Wales to face Lebanon in Rugby League World Cup warm-up

Wales will play Lebanon on 8 October in a final warm-up before this autumn's Rugby League World Cup. The match at Swinton Lions' Heywood Road home will take place just over a week before John Kear's men open their Group D campaign against Cook Islands at Leigh Sports Village on 19 October.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Dutch women’s soccer coach leaves after disappointing Euros

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mark Parsons, the coach who took the defending champion Netherlands to the quarterfinals of the women’s European Championships, has left the job by mutual agreement with the Dutch soccer federation. The Royal Netherlands Football Federation, known by its local acronym KNVB, announced Parsons’...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England Hockey#Commonwealth Games#Australia
The Independent

Chelsea: Raheem Sterling aims to be leader as he joins London club a ‘grown adult’

Raheem Sterling has pledged to be an outspoken leader at Chelsea, after returning to his home city as a “grown adult”.The 27-year-old is back living in London for the first time in more than 10 years, after successful stints with Liverpool and Manchester City.Sterling revealed his £47.5million Chelsea switch revolved around his refusal to accept limited playing time with the Premier League champions when approaching the peak of his career.“I think it’s the perfect time to have any challenge ahead of me,” the forward said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel satisfied with Everton performance because ‘a win is a win’World Cup set to start one day earlier than planned with Qatar v EcuadorManchester United need to get over Sir Alex Ferguson exit, says Javier Hernandez
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Australia captain Meg Lanning taking break from cricket for personal reasons

Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is taking an indefinite period of leave from cricket due to personal reasons.The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets.Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in April following a 71-run victory over defending champions England in the final in Christchurch.“After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself,” she said in a statement, released by Cricket...
SPORTS
The Guardian

England’s hockey teams tell Sunak and Truss to push team sports in schools

The England hockey captain, Hollie Pearne-Webb, has urged the next prime minister to ride the wave of this summer’s sporting success and create a tangible legacy in schools. After their Commonwealth Games gold medal, the women’s squad have teamed up with the men’s bronze medallists to urge Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – the two contenders for the Conservative party leadership – to prioritise team sports in schools and guarantee a minimum two hours of physical education a week.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

FEI World Equestrian Championship: Charlotte Fry wins second gold of week

Great Britain's Charlotte Fry claimed freestyle dressage gold at the FEI World Equestrian Championships in Denmark, her third medal of the week. The 26-year-old scored an impressive 90.654% on 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale. The triumph comes after gold medal success in the grand prix special and silver in the team event.
WORLD
The Independent

Rishi Sunak sets out measures to boost UK drought resilience

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak has set out measures which he claims will boost the UK’s resilience to drought.The announcement comes as drought is expected to be declared for some parts of England, as another heatwave scorches the country after months of low rainfall.Warnings are in place over the health impacts of extreme heat and the risk of wildfires, as temperatures are expected to climb as high as 36C in some areas.Mr Sunak said: “For too long, water hasn’t had the attention that it deserves. We are living through some of the driest conditions in decades, and we need to...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

UK heatwave – live: Tories put ‘smoke alarm on snooze’ with drought to be declared and wildfires across UK

Labour has accused the Tories of putting “the smoke alarm on snooze” as wildfires break out across the country.The party claimed the government has been “asleep at the wheel” in response to the extreme heat, with resilience planning “nothing short of woeful”.Labour pointed out that the Government has not yet published its national resilience strategy, set to cover “environmental hazards” including heatwaves.Fleur Anderson, Labour’s shadow paymaster general, said. “This Conservative government’s abject failure to adequately prepare for wildfires is a dereliction of duty that is putting lives at risk.“The threat of wildfires has been recognised on the national risk...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr joins Monaco on season-long loan

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has joined Ligue 1 side Monaco on a season-long loan.The 23-year-old made 21 first-team appearances for the Blues last season across all competitions, eight of them coming in the Premier League, but has left for a second loan spell in search of regular first-team football.Although Chelsea have lost both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen from their central defensive options this summer, they have signed Kalidou Koulibaly and continue to be linked with other targets.Sarr, who signed for Chelsea two years ago from Nice, spent the 2020-21 campaign with Porto, where he made 19 appearances, six...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Firefighters battle to contain ‘monster’ wildfire in southwest France

More than 1,000 firefighters were battling to contain a “monster” wildfire tearing through the southwest of France for a third day on Thursday.The latest blaze in the Gironde region, close to the wine-growing region around Bordeaux, has so far destroyed nearly 7,000 hectares of forest. It is believed to have started from previous fires that were smouldering in the area’s peaty soil.Around 10,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as a precaution, with more than a dozen properties scorched by the flames.“It’s a disaster, economically, ecologically, it’s awful,” Jean-Louis Dartiailh, the mayor of Hostens, a town near the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Drought expected to be declared for parts of England as heatwave scorches UK

Drought is expected to be declared for some parts of England, as another heatwave scorches the country after months of low rainfall.Warnings are in place over the health impacts of extreme heat and the risk of wildfires, as temperatures are expected to climb as high as 36C in some areas.The National Drought Group – made up of Government and agency officials, water companies and other groups such as the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) – is set to meet on Friday to discuss the prolonged dry weather.There are expectations drought could be declared for the most affected areas of England in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Source of River Thames dries up and shifts 10 miles east amid heatwave

There is no running water or sign of any marine life within almost 10 miles of the usual source of the River Thames, and the climate crisis means this temporary shift could permanently change in future, experts have said.The source of the river, fed by limestone aquifers in the Cotswolds, is in a field marked by an old stone behind a pub named The Thames Head Inn.While the springs that set the Thames on its course for London do often dry up in summer, conditions are "much worse" this year, and the ground is currently little more than a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy