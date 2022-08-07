ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The $20 IKEA LACK Shelf Might Actually Be a Better Small Space Storage Solution for Your Closet than Your Home Office

By Savannah West
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Reader's Digest

Where to Sell Old Stuff to Get the Most for Your Money

For some, shopping is a form of entertainment, a pastime that brings joy—one of life’s simple pleasures. Unfortunately, your spending habits can cause major damage to the planet. According to reports from the United Nations, the clothing industry contributes up to 10% of the pollution that is causing climate change. In fact, the global fashion industry, with its emphasis on fast fashion, produces around 2.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, which is more than the emissions of all international flights and maritime shipping combined. While some businesses are trying to offset this environmental damage by focusing on sustainability and relying less on fossil fuels, you can also do your part by learning how to recycle (trust us, you can recycle anything!), upcycle clothes and sell your unwanted stuff. Yep, that’s right—there are plenty of people who will think your trash is actually a treasure!
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closets#The Closet#Handbag#Home Office#Clothing Shop#Savannah Westhome#Hbcu#Clark Atlanta University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
ANIMALS
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy