The $20 IKEA LACK Shelf Might Actually Be a Better Small Space Storage Solution for Your Closet than Your Home Office

5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
A couple transformed a school bus into a colorful tiny home with hidden storage space. Now they're listing it for $75,000 — take a look inside.
A school bus that was transformed into a tiny home on wheels recently hit the market for $75,000. Nomads Joe and Holly Whiting built the 105-square-foot home with a full bathroom and kitchen. Take a look inside the beautifully designed bus that's full of wood detailing and storage hacks.
Where to Sell Old Stuff to Get the Most for Your Money
For some, shopping is a form of entertainment, a pastime that brings joy—one of life’s simple pleasures. Unfortunately, your spending habits can cause major damage to the planet. According to reports from the United Nations, the clothing industry contributes up to 10% of the pollution that is causing climate change. In fact, the global fashion industry, with its emphasis on fast fashion, produces around 2.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, which is more than the emissions of all international flights and maritime shipping combined. While some businesses are trying to offset this environmental damage by focusing on sustainability and relying less on fossil fuels, you can also do your part by learning how to recycle (trust us, you can recycle anything!), upcycle clothes and sell your unwanted stuff. Yep, that’s right—there are plenty of people who will think your trash is actually a treasure!
I’m a cleaning expert – the ten tips I swear by to get your house clean quickly even if you hate cleaning
NOBODY enjoys cleaning, especially during the hot weather. But a cleaning expert has revealed her top ten tips to get the job done quickly even if cleaning is the last thing you want to do. Melissa Maker, from the US, knows everything about cleaning as a professional house cleaner and...
The bizarre hack to keep your home cool during summer – you’ll need a $2 kitchen staple
DURING torturous summer months, you might be desperate to try any 'magic' means of staving off a heat wave, no matter the cost. One wild hack can keep your home cool for as little as $2, and it requires something you probably have in your kitchen. The hot tip comes...
I live in a Home Depot shed – it’s saved me loads of money but everyone asks where my son sleeps
A popular children's game supposedly predicts if you'd end up living in a mansion, apartment, shack, or house. With the cost of living and housing prices constantly on the rise, a lot of people are considering the shack, or rather shed, option. TikTok user Nick Lucido shared his family's story...
6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now
Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
Here's some extra motivation to get your spring cleaning done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home that you...
4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now
Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...
9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer
Near the end of 2021, Dollar Tree did the unthinkable -- it raised its prices from a decades-long standard price of $1 to $1.25. No longer could shoppers snag five items for $5 plus tax at Dollar...
After Losing Their House, Couple Moves Into Home Depot Shed And Makes A Profit
Homeownership means one big game of numbers. For couple Meghan and Nick Lucido, it was too many big numbers at one time, leading to financial hardship. Confronted with the loss of their home, the couple conjured up a surprising solution: they purchased and moved into a Home Depot shed. They...
This Charming 4-Bedroom Home In North Carolina Is For Sale For Only $186,000 (PHOTOS)
This home for sale in North Carolina has many bedrooms, a quaint front porch, and a hint of vintage architecture. It's currently on listed on the cheaper side of what you can get in the same area. This four-bedroom, two-story home cost just $186,000 and is nestled on a quiet...
I test perfumes for a living – these are the five brands you should NEVER wear – and one of them smells like a toilet
A PERFUME whizz has revealed which five high street perfumes to never buy - and one of them even smells like a public toilet. From the mysterious musky to the refreshing floral, we all have a favourite perfume we cannot get enough of - and this might have something to do with your personality.
Have Any of These Rare Items? They Could Be Worth a Lot of Money
Who doesn’t have a closet, an attic, a garage or a basement full of boxes you probably haven’t looked through in years? Whether these boxes are full of your own stuff, or things you’ve inherited, you might want to take a look at what you have on hand, because these items could be worth a lot of money.
The Best Ways To Get Rid Of Pesky Tree Stumps
removing a tree requires more than just cutting it down. If you don't want it to grow back, you will also need to get rid of the pesky tree stump.
One-man’s shanty home: Hobo builds a 16ft makeshift wooden house on the Manhattan Bridge cycle lane using plywood, cardboard, a bike lock and a pail for the toilet
An unidentified Chinese-born squatter has built his own corner of New York real estate on the Manhattan Bridge. The man in his 50s or 60s, reportedly named 'Joey', made the tiny house of out plywood and cardboard. His 16 sq ft home on the cycle thoroughfare has no running water...
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home
It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
