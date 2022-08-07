ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity

Serena Williams Visited Toronto's Medieval Times With Her Family & It Looked Like A Ball

Tennis star Serena Williams is in Toronto for the National Bank Open, but it seems she's spending her downtime squeezing in some family fun. Williams posted a series of Instagram stories at Medieval Times to her account on Sunday, August 7, with what looks to be her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., enjoying the show.
Variety

‘Five Days at Memorial’ Shows Us Katrina’s Horrors: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. The aftermath of Hurricane Katrina so precisely crystallized a set of seemingly unfixable problems with this country that it’s surprising TV, in an era of re-examining recent history, is only now getting around to depicting it in fictionalized form. It’s not for lack of trying: Ryan Murphy had previously proposed multiple takes on the story, one with Annette Bening starring as Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and then one with Sarah Paulson starring as Dr. Anna Pou. These never came together, leaving a lane open for Pou’s story, as told in Sheri Fink’s book...
Narcity

Pete Davidson Cancelled His Just For Laughs Toronto Show Due To A 'Scheduling Conflict'

If you were excited to see Pete Davidson at the Just For Laughs (JFL) Toronto comedy festival this fall, then you might want to sit down for this. The former SNL star was scheduled for an In Conversation with Pete Davidson performance on September 25 at Meridian Hall. But now, a spokesperson for the festival confirmed to Narcity that it is cancelled due to a "scheduling conflict."
