Narcity
Serena Williams Visited Toronto's Medieval Times With Her Family & It Looked Like A Ball
Tennis star Serena Williams is in Toronto for the National Bank Open, but it seems she's spending her downtime squeezing in some family fun. Williams posted a series of Instagram stories at Medieval Times to her account on Sunday, August 7, with what looks to be her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., enjoying the show.
