Montana SOS joins pushback against presidential voter access order
Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and 14 other secretaries of state banded together last week to demand that President Joe Biden immediately rescind a March 2021 executive order aimed at expanding voting access in America. In their letter, the secretaries argued that Biden’s order was issued “without Constitutional authority” and “ignores codified procedures and programs in our state constitutions and laws.”
Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula
The Olympic rower plucked the microphone out of the U.S. Navy SEAL’s hand at one point in the candidate forum for the U.S. House of Representatives, and at least a couple of times, the moderator told the sold-out crowd of roughly 250 to stop heckling. “For you to misrepresent me in front of this crowd […] The post Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Last Place? Montana Ranks At The Bottom When It Comes To This.
As Montana continues to become more popular and populated, we're going to start to see some real problems. Of course, growing pains aren't only Montana-specific. Whenever an area grows and expands, we always see complications along the way. However, we're dealing with a pretty big complication when it comes to this.
Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.
We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
Fairfield Sun Times
Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters
Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
mtpr.org
Montana Planned Parenthood will again offer medication abortions to out-of-state residents
Planned Parenthood of Montana has reversed course on its decision to stop offering medication abortions to patients living in states that have banned abortion. The Montana Television Network first reported that Planned Parenthood will again offer medication abortions to all patients at its four clinics across Montana. That’s a reversal...
mtpr.org
How ending premiums could threaten Montana’s Medicaid expansion
Republican Montana state Rep. Ed Buttrey was a key player in expanding the state’s Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act. Now, he’s worried a policy change by the Biden administration could, within a few years, mean the end of an expansion that currently provides more than 100,000 low-income Montanans access to health insurance.
Plan On Starting This In Montana? Here Are Some Facts To Consider
If you are entering that time of life where you decide that you would like to start a family, but are unsure if you are financially, mentally, and physically ready, here are some things you should know, as a Montanan. We all know that raising children can be expensive. Then...
Democrats outline party priorities leading up to election season
Montana Democrats hammered out the details of their party platform, outlining six core tenets candidates will be running on this November, spanning from affordable housing to access to protecting the state’s constitution. This meeting comes two weeks after Republicans met to discuss their party platform, which brought with it more in-fighting as opposed to the […] The post Democrats outline party priorities leading up to election season appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
Modern Mining in Montana
Modern Mining in Montana Montana history is mining. All three of Montana Territory’s capitals got their start as gold rush towns. ...
Northwestern Energy makes ‘substantial’ rate increase request to PSC
The largest utility company in Montana submitted a request to the state’s Public Service Commission for a “substantial” rate increase for residential electric and natural gas. If approved by the PSC, the average residential NorthWestern Energy customer would see a rate increase of $22.76 a month, or more than 25%, on their electric bill and […] The post Northwestern Energy makes ‘substantial’ rate increase request to PSC appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Has Two State Gemstones. One is Really Easy to Find
Montana is a great place to be if you like rocks. I was recently going through a box of stuff that my mom had saved from my childhood. It was full of the usual items you would expect. Things like elementary school papers and crafts, handmade birthday cards from my favorite aunt and uncle, old family pictures, and a small bag of silver nickels and wheat pennies that my great grandmother would give the grandkids on our birthdays. As I scrounged through the time capsule of memories, I found my childhood collection of "special rocks", carefully stored in a bank check box (what's a check?), that was neatly labeled with my name in 4th-grade-me Sharpie script and sealed with a piece of tape.
Fairfield Sun Times
Interstates, then US-2 and US-93, prioritized for electric vehicle charging station funding
Communities along Montana’s interstate highways and U.S. highways 2 and 93 are slated to receive an injection of federal electric vehicle charging station cash pending the Federal Highway Administration’s approval of a plan submitted by the state late last week. The funding is part of the $1.2 trillion...
As Many Montanans Are Struggling To Get By, Now This. Seriously?
Let's be honest, the last couple of years have been really tough for a whole lot of Montanans. First, there was the pandemic, then there were all of the post-pandemic issues like businesses having a really hard time finding folks to work. Of course, that's not all. Housing costs have...
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels The National Carousel Association publishes an online Index of North American Carousels. That index lists seven carousels in Montana, including merry-go-rounds in Boulder, Butte, Columbia Falls, Helena, Missoula, Shelby and Somers. ...
Fairfield Sun Times
Citizens blast DEQ, Legislature, Gianforte administration for new mining rules, warn of lawsuits
A Google Earth image from a sand and gravel operation in Missoula (Google Earth). On three separate occasions during a public hearing on Monday, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality reminded nearly three dozen residents that it didn’t pass House Bill 599, which changed open-cut mining rules, it was just trying to follow the law passed by the 2020 Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
Closed by Intense Fire, Popular Montana State Park Has Reopened
While there are still flames and tinder-dry conditions in the area, a state park has reopened and some (not all) evacuation orders have been lifted. That's good news for those who love to recreate, and especially for those who live on or near Lake Mary Ronan, 7 miles west of Flathead Lake. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that as of this morning (Wednesday), they have reopened Lake Mary Ronan State Park. The Elmo 2 fire forced its closure last week. And while some evacuation orders were lifted, there are still certain restrictions and evacuation orders in place.
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
