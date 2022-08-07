ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

Suspect arrested connected to Tamarac murder

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives have arrested a man accused of a murder in Tamarac. On Tuesday, at around 3:50 p.m., Broward Regional Communications received a call in regards to a stabbing that happened on the 6300 block of Landings Way. BSO deputies...
CBS Miami

BSO: Man dressed as security guard robs Mobile One store at gunpoint

LAUDERDALE LAKES - The Broward Sheriff's Office is appealing for the public's help finding a man who robbed a Mobile One store at gunpoint while dressed as a security guard.Both the victim and BSO told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that they do not know if the gunman really is a security guard but there were some terrifying moments for the victim.He said he did not want to speak on camera but said he believes the suspect is between 38 and 40 years old and stole 14 IPhones from him worth $7,000.The surveillance tape shows the man dressed in gray security guard...
Click10.com

Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
NBC Miami

Accuser Disappears in Hollywood Police Battery Trial

A Hollywood police officer – who is looking at up to a year in jail for a rough arrest in 2019 – almost got to cross-examine his accuser in a Broward County courtroom Tuesday, but the alleged victim failed to show. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified against suspended officer...
CBS Miami

Fatal Tamarac stabbing under investigation, suspect in custody

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say stabbed another man to death Tuesday afternoon in Tamarac. Authorities said it happened at around 3:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Landings Way. When Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died.  One man was detained at the scene.No other details were released by authorities, who continue to investigate the incident.
cw34.com

Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
Click10.com

Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
newyorkbeacon.com

‘I Know It Was Intentional’: Driver Behind Florida Road Rage Wreck That Killed 17-Year-Old Arrested

A Florida man is facing manslaughter and battery charges more than a year after a highway crash killed a teenage boy. According to state authorities, Gregory Lowe, 39, cut off a Toyota Camry on the Florida Turnpike near Boca Raton in April 2021, causing the car to spin off the road, hit a guardrail, overturn and hit another vehicle. Daquan Smith Jr. was traveling to Miami in the Toyota with his parents from Central Florida. He was ejected from the vehicle and died. His parents sustained minor injuries.
WMBB

Attorneys investigating fraud in Miami condo collapse settlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The attorneys handling a $1.1 billion settlement for victims in the deadly collapse of a Miami condo say the settlement fund is inundated with fraudulent victims. A court filing written by Michael Goldberg, one of the attorneys in the case, identified 458 “presumptively fraudulent” claimants out of 740 claims. The […]
