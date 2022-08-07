LAUDERDALE LAKES - The Broward Sheriff's Office is appealing for the public's help finding a man who robbed a Mobile One store at gunpoint while dressed as a security guard.Both the victim and BSO told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that they do not know if the gunman really is a security guard but there were some terrifying moments for the victim.He said he did not want to speak on camera but said he believes the suspect is between 38 and 40 years old and stole 14 IPhones from him worth $7,000.The surveillance tape shows the man dressed in gray security guard...

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO