WSVN-TV
Suspect arrested connected to Tamarac murder
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives have arrested a man accused of a murder in Tamarac. On Tuesday, at around 3:50 p.m., Broward Regional Communications received a call in regards to a stabbing that happened on the 6300 block of Landings Way. BSO deputies...
BSO: Man dressed as security guard robs Mobile One store at gunpoint
LAUDERDALE LAKES - The Broward Sheriff's Office is appealing for the public's help finding a man who robbed a Mobile One store at gunpoint while dressed as a security guard.Both the victim and BSO told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that they do not know if the gunman really is a security guard but there were some terrifying moments for the victim.He said he did not want to speak on camera but said he believes the suspect is between 38 and 40 years old and stole 14 IPhones from him worth $7,000.The surveillance tape shows the man dressed in gray security guard...
wqcs.org
MCSO: Miami Woman Arrested in Martin County on a Charge of Grand Theft
Martin County - August 10, 2022: Martin County Sheriff Detectives, with the help of the Stuart Police, arrested a Miami woman and are looking for her two accomplices on in connection with the theft of merchandise from an un-named marine store, and attempted theft from the store's other branch in Stuart.
Click10.com
Police seek gunman responsible for shooting in Fort Lauderdale parking lot
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a suspect who opened fire on someone and ultimately fled the area. According to Fort Lauderdale police, the shooting happened on Tuesday, May 24 at approximately 11:50 p.m. in a parking lot on the 3500 block of Davie Boulevard.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office warning residents of bail bonds scam
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to beware of a new phone scam involving con artists posing as deputies.
Click10.com
Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
Traffic stop on Palm Beach bridge leads to arrest
A traffic stop on the Royal Poinciana Bridge in Palm Beach prompted multiple arrests Wednesday afternoon.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police officer fires gun after responding to call of suspicious person at apartment complex
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer fired his gun Wednesday morning after responding to an apartment complex regarding a report about a suspicious person, authorities confirmed. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 20000 SW 123rd Drive. Sky 10 was above the complex shortly before 7:30...
NBC Miami
Accuser Disappears in Hollywood Police Battery Trial
A Hollywood police officer – who is looking at up to a year in jail for a rough arrest in 2019 – almost got to cross-examine his accuser in a Broward County courtroom Tuesday, but the alleged victim failed to show. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified against suspended officer...
Fatal Tamarac stabbing under investigation, suspect in custody
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say stabbed another man to death Tuesday afternoon in Tamarac. Authorities said it happened at around 3:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Landings Way. When Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died. One man was detained at the scene.No other details were released by authorities, who continue to investigate the incident.
WSVN-TV
‘I am just sad that they banned me from LA Fitness,’ said man after bonding from jail after pulling knife in Kendall gym
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has walked out of jail and is sharing his side of a confrontation at a South Florida gym where he’s accused of some unfit behavior that led him to lash out. Fifty-seven-year-old Lenin Sanchez bonded out of jail Wednesday, after he was...
Click10.com
BSO detention deputy doesn’t get jail time or probation despite guilty verdict in battery case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy will not serve jail time or probation despite being found guilty of repeatedly striking an inmate’s hands and fingers with a flashlight, a judge ruled on Wednesday. Broward County Judge John D. Fry also withheld adjudication, meaning...
cw34.com
Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
Click10.com
Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
Click10.com
Video shows thief using U-Haul truck to steal $25,000 generator in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Murray Howell said that when he showed up at his construction site in Broward County, he found the locks cut, a gate wide open and his generator gone. The victim said surveillance video shows the thief who stole his $25,000 generator while wearing a neon...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘I Know It Was Intentional’: Driver Behind Florida Road Rage Wreck That Killed 17-Year-Old Arrested
A Florida man is facing manslaughter and battery charges more than a year after a highway crash killed a teenage boy. According to state authorities, Gregory Lowe, 39, cut off a Toyota Camry on the Florida Turnpike near Boca Raton in April 2021, causing the car to spin off the road, hit a guardrail, overturn and hit another vehicle. Daquan Smith Jr. was traveling to Miami in the Toyota with his parents from Central Florida. He was ejected from the vehicle and died. His parents sustained minor injuries.
Attorneys investigating fraud in Miami condo collapse settlement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The attorneys handling a $1.1 billion settlement for victims in the deadly collapse of a Miami condo say the settlement fund is inundated with fraudulent victims. A court filing written by Michael Goldberg, one of the attorneys in the case, identified 458 “presumptively fraudulent” claimants out of 740 claims. The […]
850wftl.com
Broward couple arrested on child neglect charges after kids found dirty and hungry in car
BROWARD COUNTY, FL– A couple is facing child cruelty charges after their children were found in the back of a vehicle dirty, hungry, and sleep deprived. Police say they were called to the Miramar Parkway Plaza at 3190 S. University Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 1st after a passerby saw the three children in the car.
Click10.com
WATCH: Man pulls knife, threatens to kill man at gym, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of pulling a knife on another man and threatening to kill him at a southwest Miami-Dade gym Monday. Part of the incident was caught on camera and posted to the @ONLYinDADE Twitter account. According to an arrest form, Lenin...
cbs12.com
'Facial Specialist' arrested for practicing nursing without a license in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is facing charges of practicing nursing without a license when one of her patients needed medical treatment, after she removed their stiches. Pembroke Pines police say the Florida Department of Health got a complaint about an unlicensed person practicing without a license.
