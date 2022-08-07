ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Universe1
3d ago

48 hours ... She is likely dead by now ... Of course there is always hope ... Expect the worst ... Hope [pray] for the best ... It's hard, but it's real.

Donna Simmons
3d ago

Lord please show them where her daughter is and please let her return safe from harm.🙏

CBS 46

Video of woman’s arrest by Atlanta police sparks uproar on social media

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night has sparked community uproar. Angel Guice, the woman in the video, is now represented by a civil rights attorney as part of a legal challenge against the Atlanta Police Department, alleging excessive force by the officer.
CBS 46

Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
CBS 46

Retired Morrow police chief passes away

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jimmy Callaway, a retired chief of police for Morrow, has died. According to a Facebook post from the city, Callaway joined the department in 2006, and served as chief of police from 2016 until 2020. At the time of his death, Callaway was director of state...
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
