Read full article on original website
Universe1
3d ago
48 hours ... She is likely dead by now ... Of course there is always hope ... Expect the worst ... Hope [pray] for the best ... It's hard, but it's real.
Reply
7
Donna Simmons
3d ago
Lord please show them where her daughter is and please let her return safe from harm.🙏
Reply(2)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Metro Atlanta neighborhood on heightened alert as search for man with rifle intensifies
ATLANTA — A man with a rifle is terrifying neighbors in the Reynoldstown area of Southeast Atlanta. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited the area on Wednesday and learned this has been going on for days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action...
CBS 46
Video that shows woman aggressively arrested in Atlanta sparks uproar
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A controversial video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night in what appears to be an aggressive manner by police, has sent the community in an uproar. Video shared on social media shows a woman speaking with an Atlanta police officer; the video...
CBS 46
Video of woman’s arrest by Atlanta police sparks uproar on social media
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night has sparked community uproar. Angel Guice, the woman in the video, is now represented by a civil rights attorney as part of a legal challenge against the Atlanta Police Department, alleging excessive force by the officer.
Strange man caught on surveillance camera watching Gwinnett teen through bedroom window
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is warning other parents after her surveillance cameras caught a man peeping through her daughter’s bedroom window as she got ready for school. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Norcross, where neighbors said no one recognized the man. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
Man shot at Canton car dealership, shooter identified
CANTON, GA. — Canton police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a Canton car dealership. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Wednesday at the Shottenkirk Hyundai dealership on Liberty Boulevard just after 1 p.m. Officers responded to a call...
Viral video shows ‘physical altercation’ between Atlanta police officer, woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are explaining why they say an officer used force while arresting a woman earlier this week. A video that has since gone viral shows one angle of the arrest. Now, police are releasing the video from the officer’s body-worn camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Deputies called ‘heroes’ for searching burning home for kids, mom they say attacked them
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two Paulding County deputies are being awarded for running into a burning home to search for trapped kids and the mother authorities say tried to kill them. Corporal Jamie Winkles and Deputy Joshua Bishop were given the Medal of Merit, which is the second highest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
11-year-old girl found after disappearing while leaving babysitter’s house, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County who was missing for nearly 15 hours has been located and is safe. Karol Lopez, 11, was last seen on Tuesday evening at 6:40 p.m. leaving her babysitter’s house on N. DeKalb Drive just off of I-285 in Atlanta. Police did...
Gun goes off inside Henry County school; student found with 2 guns in bookbag
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that school police found two guns in student’s backpack at McDonough High School on Wednesday. The school district said the police were called to the school Wednesday morning after reports of what sounded like gunshots inside the school. School...
CBS 46
Two 18-year-olds charged in Austell robbery, shooting that injured another teen
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two 18-year-olds have been charged in connection to a robbery and shooting that left another teen injured on Tuesday afternoon. Joshua Cogan and Isiah Jones were identified by detectives as the men wanted and were taken into custody at Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Cobb County...
CBS 46
Retired Morrow police chief passes away
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jimmy Callaway, a retired chief of police for Morrow, has died. According to a Facebook post from the city, Callaway joined the department in 2006, and served as chief of police from 2016 until 2020. At the time of his death, Callaway was director of state...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I am extremely concerned’: Court employees say they’ve been threatened by homeless
ATLANTA — Some people working for the Atlanta Municipal Court downtown are increasingly anxious about the large numbers of homeless people at a shelter and an encampment near the courthouse. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher found out employee anxiety worsened after an attack on an employee of the...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Person turns up at hospital with gunshot wound to thigh; mother reports her teen son choked her 6-year-old son
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 28 – Aug. 4, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Traffic Stop...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man saved by letter carrier, neighbor: ‘I’m very thankful’
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - In a matter of moments, a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier went from delivering the mail in a Stockbridge neighborhood Monday to delivering emergency medical attention with the help of another person. "He was sitting in a chair with his head back and I said Mr....
Former Morrow police chief, Georgia POST top official dies at 47
A top official in the state agency that oversees police officers died Monday in Savannah. Jimmy Callaway, who previously served as Morrow’s police chief, was only 47 years old. Mike Ayers, executive director of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training council (POST), told Channel 2 that Callaway died...
CBS 46
Atlanta PD looking for ‘person of interest’ in connection to deadly park shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have released photos of a person they have labeled a “person of interest” in connection to a deadly park shooting that left two people dead and four others injured. The shooting happened at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mother moving out of southwest Atlanta after car riddled with bullets
Her child's car seat was struck by gunfire. The mother says, luckily, her 4-year-old daughter wasn't in the car.
Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County. The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Comments / 12