electrek.co

Aptera teases clean new interior of its solar electric car with 1,000 miles of range

Aptera is teasing a new clean interior of for the latest prototype of its solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range. A lot of people get into electric vehicles for their efficiency, and there’s nothing more efficient than Aptera’s solar electric vehicle (SEV). Thanks to an extremely lightweight, three-wheel design and a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.13, the Aptera SEV can achieve 250 miles of range on a fairly small battery pack and 1,000 miles with bigger battery packs.
MotorBiscuit

Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value

It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
Motorious

Charger 500 Found After Two Decades Of Rotting

What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
MotorAuthority

Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours

Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
Motor1.com

700-HP BMW M4 Vs Acura NSX Drag Race Holds A Surprising Upset

In a drag race, an all-wheel-drive versus rear-wheel-drive matchup with almost equal power output will most likely end up with the AWD finishing first. The benefit of having all four wheels gripping at a standing start is certainly an advantage, though there are of course many other factors that should be considered.
Interesting Engineering

Watch a YouTuber put a homemade jet engine on his bicycle

Using a leaf blower and some other common parts, a YouTuber built a working jet-powered bicycle. After some trial and error, he finally got it to work perfectly. A YouTuber, Integza, has managed to outfit a basic bicycle with its own leaf-blower-come-jet-engine propulsion system. Fuelled using butane gas, the creator utilized the leaf blower in order to provide a constant stream of air to mix with the fuel to create the jet engine.
CarBuzz.com

MG Returns With An Affordable EV America Needs

Fans of British sports cars will enjoy this news; MG is back! The storied marque is now owned by a Chinese conglomerate with plans to sell mainstream electric vehicles, including a new roadster called the Cyberster (no relation to the Tesla Cybertruck). The first of these new EVs using the company's MSP (Modular Scalable Platform) has arrived, dubbed the MG4 Electric. It's a compact hatchback that doesn't look too distant from the Chevrolet Bolt. Of course, it won't be sold in the United States, but we believe this is the type of forbidden EV fruit that America needs more of. Here are the specs:
inputmag.com

These solar-charging earbuds turn indoor light into a huge battery boost

Not having access to electricity shouldn’t mean you’re left without earbuds to insulate you from the outside world. New buds from Urbanista Phoenix help ensure you’re never left without juice by, leveraging a charging case that’s built with a solar cell. The Phoenix’s case is built...
Outdoor Life

Howa Model 1500 HS Carbon Fiber Rifle, Tested and Reviewed

Howa Machinery of Japan has been making rifles for decades, and the Howa Model 1500 H. S Carbon Fiber is one of the latest in their most popular line: the Model 1500. They manufactured Arisaka rifles in the early 1940s and there’s a long list of manufactures that they have worked for since, including Weatherby, Mossberg, and Smith & Wesson. Howa introduced the model 1500 in 1979, and it’s their own niche in the rifle world. The Model 1500 is known for its accuracy and affordability; the Howa Model 1500 HS Carbon Fiber is at the top-end of their spectrum of non-chassis rifles. It features a carbon-fiber-wrapped barrel, and an HS Precision stock with an integral bedding block.
