Cincinnati, OH

Multiple people shot in overnight Cincinnati shooting

By Callie Cassick
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio ( WDTN ) — At least nine people were shot during a mass shooting in one of Cincinnati’s most popular nightlife areas early Sunday morning.

Suspect captured in Kansas for Butler Township shooting, 4 dead

Cincinnati police said it happened in the Over-the-Rhine district, at the corner of 13th Street and Main Street around 1:39 a.m., according to our affiliate WLWT.

Officials say nine people were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two officers saw a person shooting people on Main Street, and one officer fired one round at the shooter. Shortly after, officials say, the shooter fled the scene eastbound toward Sycamore Street.

It is unknown if the suspect was hit by the officer’s gunshot.

CPD provided an update Sunday afternoon and stated there are at least two suspects who opened fire and that the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument. No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

This is a developing story.

