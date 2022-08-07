Match Report: Manchester United Kick Off Their New Season With A Defeat To Brighton

Manchester United kicked off the new Premier League season with a 1-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in what was Erik ten Hag's first game in charge of the Red Devils

Manchester United kicked off the new Premier League season with a 1-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in what was Erik ten Hag's first game in charge of the Red Devils.

A start to life at Old Trafford with a defeat to the Seagulls wasn't certainly the outcome the Dutch boss had hoped for, but it was Graham Potter's side who took all the three points from Old Trafford for the first time in their history since the two clubs faced each other for the first time in 1909.

United got the chance to take the lead in the game as early as the 7th minute when a cut back into the box from Scott McTominay reached the feet of Bruno Fernandes but he couldn't find the back of the net.

Brighton took the lead in the 29th minute when United academy graduate and former Red Devil Danny Welbeck's cut in the box found Pascal Gross at the back post who made no mistake to put the ball in the net to break the deadlock.

Shortly after, he doubled his and his team's tally with yet again, pouncing onto the ball at his mercy after it was parried away by David De Gea.

The hosts started the second half much better. Rashford got the chance to bring make things level but he squandered two easy chances inside the 6 yards.

United finally pulled one back in the 69th minute due to an error made by the visitors' defence, but it wasn't enough for them to salvage anything from the game on Sunday.

