Doja Cat Responds To Mental Health Concerns After Shaving Off Her Hair

By rebecahjacobs
 4 days ago
Source: NBC / Getty

Just one day after she shaved her head and eyebrows on Instagram Live, the “Need To Know” rapper is addressing the widespread concern for her mental health.

“That’s what I’m saying. I’m rich, I’m fine,” she says in the clip. “Just the whole ‘Are you okay, queen?’ s**t makes me want to rip my…I guess the hair that I have left out and that would be my pubics.”

“I want to rip my f***ing pubic hair out, I absolutely hate it,” she continued.

As for why she shaved her head, the Grammy winner told her followers that she shaved off her hair because she was exhausted from wearing wigs while working out, saying the wig would get frizzy from her sweating while in the gym.

“I just do not like to have hair,” she explained. “I would be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing, and how to keep it adhered to my scalp.”

Doja continued, “I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f***ing head.'”

Welp, if there’s one thing Doja Cat made clear here, it’s that she doesn’t want anyone to worry about her–she’s doing just fine.

