Man accused of killing FMPD officer faces more charges for punching inmate in face

NAPLES, Fla. — A Fort Myers man accused of killing a Fort Myers Police Officer in 2018 faces additional charges for punching an inmate in the face Thursday, August 4.

Around 6:45 p.m., an inmate at the Naples Jail Center was cleaning up trash and handing out supplies to other inmates in housing when he thought he heard Wisner Desmaret, 33, call for him, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). When the inmate asked him what he wanted, Desmaret reached his arm out of the cell door and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The inmate did not retaliate and immediately walked away after being attacked.

Jail camera footage confirmed the inmate’s statement. He advised he wants to press charges on Desmaret.

Desmaret now faces additional charges, including battery by a person detained in prison or jail. This is the fourth time he has received additional charges at NJC and the second time for this particular charge.

He is already facing a first-degree murder charge for the murder of Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

