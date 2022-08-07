ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 67, in critical condition after struck by SUV on Queens street

By Emily Nadal
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 67-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by an SUV while walking in Queens on Saturday night, police said.

The woman was in front of 125-11 103 Avenue in Jamaica around 11:23 p.m. when she was struck, authorities said.

A 22-year-old driving a 2011 Nissan Maxima westbound on 103 Avenue crashed into the woman. The driver remained on the scene, according to cops.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad.

