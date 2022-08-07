ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Report: Bucs had interest in Odell Beckham Jr. before signing Julio Jones

 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another star wide receiver to their already loaded roster when they signed seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones at the start of training camp, but they were also interested in another one.

Before signing Jones, the Bucs were showing interest in Odell Beckham Jr., per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Beckham is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl back in February, and it’s still unclear when he’ll be back to full strength and ready to play this season.

While Beckham is sure to have no shortage of suitors once he’s back to 100 percent, the Bucs will move forward with Jones, who joins the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage in what might be the NFL’s best receiving corps.

