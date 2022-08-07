Read full article on original website
Motorway drivers on lookout for Boeing 747 being driven up country
Motorists in the UK have been keeping a lookout for a Boeing 747 which has been heading north on the motorways. Watch here:. The fuselage of the 747 departed from the Cotswolds in Gloucestershire at around 9.30am, heading towards the M5, which it travelled on for 50 miles. It then...
All children under 10 in London will be offered polio vaccine after virus was detected
Health officials are hoping to curb the spread of polio after traces of the virus were found in sewerage systems in multiple boroughs across London. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed that 116 samples of polioviruses had been identified in 19 sewage samples from boroughs in north-east and central London.
People stunned by amount of pints 1960s pubgoers would drink before driving home
Social media users have been left stunned after learning how much pubgoers would drink in the 1960s before driving home. In 1967, a landmark Road Safety Act made it illegal for drivers in the UK to get behind the wheel with a blood alcohol concentration of more than 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Horrified woman left ‘looking like a lizard’ after botched procedure
A woman has claimed that her neck was left looking like a ‘lizard’ after a botched cosmetic procedure. Hampshire-based Jayne Bowman, 59, paid £500 to have a fibroblast therapy treatment to tighten the skin on her neck. The procedure sees a device zap a high-frequency electric current...
Man refused entry into bar for a pint because he was 'too old'
While getting turned away at the pub for being too young is nothing new, one man experienced the exact opposite when he was refused entry for being 'too old'. Anthony Severs had been out for a few bevvies on 25 July when he decided to swing by Irish bar McCooley's in Liverpool at around 10pm to shelter from the rain - and grab a pint while he was at it.
US to hold war games with India near China’s border
The U.S. and India are set to hold joint military exercises just a few dozen miles from a disputed border region with China. On Thursday, Hindustan Times reported U.S. and Indian forces will hold the Yudh Abhyas or “War Practice” drills in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The drills will take place in mid-October.
Nando's worker sick of asking diners same question and 'will quit job' if it doesn't stop
One Nando's worker is sick of asking customers the same question and has said she'll quit if it keeps up. You can find out what that question is below:. Well, for starters Alicia - at least when she has to ask one particular question. And no that question isn't 'have...
People have been left massively confused after receiving blank Burger King receipt
Burger King has confused a whole group of people by emailing them a blank receipt, with many joking that they've made a 'Whopper' of a mistake. In the early hours of this morning (9 August), customers started receiving emails saying 'thanks for ordering from Burger King' – despite the fact that they hadn't placed an order.
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Paleontologists on Thursday heralded the discovery of a previously unknown small armored dinosaur in southern Argentina, a creature that likely walked upright on its back legs roaming a then-steamy landscape about 100 million years ago.
Bartenders at Australian pub get fired for ‘spitting in a neo-Nazi’s drink’ before serving it to him
An Irish pub in Melbourne is the centre of a scandal after it sacked two employees for allegedly spitting in a neo-Nazi's drink during a heated argument. The Irish Times pub addressed the incident, which occurred on August 2, in a social media statement. "The Irish Times Management would like...
Scientists say Covid-19 variants are continuing to 'accelerate' and the pandemic is definitely not behind us
Experts have revealed that the latest form of the coronavirus is unlikely to be the worst to come. Covid-19 subvariant BA.5 is keenly proficient at fighting off the antibodies that attempt to pick a fight with the infection. Unsurprisingly, it's also been referred to as 'Ninja Covid' due to its...
Plane makes terrifying 'lowest ever landing' at island airport
Aviation fans in Greece were left stunned when they witnessed a passenger jet make an incredibly low landing on the island of Skiathos. In footage shared online, a WizzAir plane is seen flying over the isle’s crystal blue waters as it approaches Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport in preparation for landing.
'Gay' flamingo dads raising newborn chick who was abandoned by biological parents
Two 'gay' flamingo dads have adopted a chick after it was left behind before hatching in a nest at the Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire, England. If you’re in desperate need of some wholesome content right now, this story is just for you. After the biological parents abandoned the egg,...
100,000 people have now pledged not to pay bills from October
We’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis, where British citizens are finding the cost of fuel, food and energy bills have reached extortionate prices. Now, more than 100,000 people have pledged not to pay bills from October when the next price hike is expected to hit households across the nation.
Martin Lewis calls out government for 'load of bull' excuse over energy crisis
Martin Lewis has hit out at the UK government and warned Brits there will be a ‘national crisis on the scale of the pandemic’ if there isn’t an intervention to help tackle rising energy bills. The money saving expert appeared on Good Morning Britain where he blasted...
Don’t Pay UK shares footage of protestors storming Scottish Power building in stance against energy prices
Don't Pay UK has shared footage of the moment a group of activists stormed Scottish Power to protest rising energy prices in the country. Watch below:. Tens of thousands of Brits have already signed up to take part in Don't Pay, a planned boycott urging those who take part to cancel their direct debits for their electricity and gas bills in October if the prices aren't lowered by then.
Fastest Firing Machine Guns in the World
Most people are familiar with machine guns from their appearances in war films and video games. Automatic firearms and weapons systems have been an integral part of modern warfare since rapid-fire weapons appeared on battlefields in the 1800s. By the early 1900s, the machine gun had become one of the most terrifying weapons that a […]
