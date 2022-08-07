ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Motorway drivers on lookout for Boeing 747 being driven up country

Motorists in the UK have been keeping a lookout for a Boeing 747 which has been heading north on the motorways. Watch here:. The fuselage of the 747 departed from the Cotswolds in Gloucestershire at around 9.30am, heading towards the M5, which it travelled on for 50 miles. It then...
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Man refused entry into bar for a pint because he was 'too old'

While getting turned away at the pub for being too young is nothing new, one man experienced the exact opposite when he was refused entry for being 'too old'. Anthony Severs had been out for a few bevvies on 25 July when he decided to swing by Irish bar McCooley's in Liverpool at around 10pm to shelter from the rain - and grab a pint while he was at it.
americanmilitarynews.com

US to hold war games with India near China’s border

The U.S. and India are set to hold joint military exercises just a few dozen miles from a disputed border region with China. On Thursday, Hindustan Times reported U.S. and Indian forces will hold the Yudh Abhyas or “War Practice” drills in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The drills will take place in mid-October.
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
Don’t Pay UK shares footage of protestors storming Scottish Power building in stance against energy prices

Don't Pay UK has shared footage of the moment a group of activists stormed Scottish Power to protest rising energy prices in the country. Watch below:. Tens of thousands of Brits have already signed up to take part in Don't Pay, a planned boycott urging those who take part to cancel their direct debits for their electricity and gas bills in October if the prices aren't lowered by then.
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest Firing Machine Guns in the World

Most people are familiar with machine guns from their appearances in war films and video games. Automatic firearms and weapons systems have been an integral part of modern warfare since rapid-fire weapons appeared on battlefields in the 1800s. By the early 1900s, the machine gun had become one of the most terrifying weapons that a […]
