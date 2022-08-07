Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement and explains reason behind it
Tyson Fury has made a U-turn on his retirement plans by sharing a new video explaining why he's decided to return to boxing. Check it out:. In the clip shared on his Twitter account today (9 August), the 33-year-old heavyweight champion said: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies - one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.
Tyson and John Fury travel to The Mountain's gym in Iceland to confront him, he isn't there
Tyson Fury and his dad John have jetted off to Iceland for an impromptu face off with The Mountain - but unfortunately, he's in Italy. Watch here:. There honestly isn't a dull moment with The Gypsy King. Since defeating Dillian Whyte in April, the heavyweight champion has hung up his gloves, booted a taxi on holiday in France, rocked up topless at a pub in Liverpool and wagered a $1 million bet with Jake Paul.
UK fans will have to get to the pub very early to watch World Cup games this winter
Fans wanting to catch as much of the 2022 World Cup will have to get up pretty early in the morning to avoid missing out on key fixtures. That's because plenty of the group games will be kicking off at 10am UK time, including Wales' second group game against Iran on 25 November.
What is Swarmz net worth in 2022?
Rapper Swarmz is set to fight Youtuber KSI this month to call an end to year long beef between the two,. Swamrz replaced Alex Wassabi who pulled out of the fight due to a concussion. Now Swarmz and KSI are set to box for the ICB World Cruiserweight title on August 27 in the O2 Arena.
RELATED PEOPLE
When is episode 7 of All or Nothing: Arsenal coming out?
All Or Nothing: Arsenal has got fans talking thanks to the first six episodes on Amazon Prime, but when can they watch the final episodes?. The fly-on-the-wall series takes a look behind the scenes of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal FC team taking on the 2021/22 season. Narrated by Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, the show is being released several episodes at a time.
Lewis Hamilton was meant to be in Top Gun: Maverick before 'most upsetting call of his life'
Sir Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he was offered a part in blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick - but had to turn it down due to his driving commitments. The legendary seven-time Formula 1 World Champion broke the news in a recent Vanity Fair interview, going into further detail about how the offer came about.
