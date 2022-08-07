Read full article on original website
Related
Arcadia police officer, 2 others shot by suspect who barricaded himself for hours inside home
A police officer and two other people were shot by a man who barricaded himself inside an Arcadia home for several hours Wednesday.
Man, teen arrested in shooting death of Monterey Park Police officer
A man and teenager were arrested in the deadly shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park officer. Carlos Delcid, 20, and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio.
Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI
The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say
The fruit vendor, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was killed during an attempted robbery in Gardena.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda
A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
foxla.com
1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank
BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Fatal Crash in Huntington Beach
A 70-year-old woman suspected of killing a bicyclist in Huntington Beach while driving an SUV under the influence was in custody Wednesday.
foxla.com
LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
Bakersfield Channel
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
orangecountytribune.com
Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH
A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s...
Airplane crash-lands on 91 Freeway in Corona
A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona today, triggering a fire from which the occupants of the aircraft escaped uninjured.
Man charged in series of BB gun shootings in Riverside County pleads guilty
A 35-year-old man charged in a string of BB gun shootings on Riverside County roadways has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials announced Monday. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with each […]
TikTok challenge apparently sparked theft of car in Lakewood - Video
A Lakewood man is apparently the latest victim of a TikTok challenge in which people fall prey to thieves stealing their Kia and Hyundai cars.
Two Arrested in Narcotics Sweep in Los Angeles and Inglewood
Two suspects were arrested during an illegal narcotics distribution investigation in Los Angeles and Inglewood, authorities announced Wednesday.
Fiery freeway crash-landing caught on video in Riverside County; pilot talks
A small plane made a crash landing and burst into flames on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon in a dramatic incident that was captured on video. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The crash-landing happened at 12:31 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway […]
fox10phoenix.com
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
Comments / 2