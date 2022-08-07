ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI

The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda

A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
WEST COVINA, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
COMPTON, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH

A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s...
LYNWOOD, CA

