El Paso, TX

KVIA

Volunteers needed at El Calvario Shelter

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The El Calvario Shelter, which helps process migrants who have just entered the United States, needs volunteers. Many of the migrants do not speak English or Spanish. The New Mexico Mobile Newsroom took a look at its operations. The newsroom's operations manager observed as many...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News

Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Break in pavement still causing issue in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A break in the road which created a hole on Yandell and Gateway South is still being repaired after a main water break burst under the pavement. El Paso Water is still working to clear the surrounding area they were able to pull out the car that was pulled into the […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Beer Festival this weekend at Plaza de Las Cruces

The Las Cruces Beer Fest, billed as a summer beer sampling festival, will be 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St. Downtown. Advance tickets are $25 and are available at lcbeerfest.com. Tickets are $30 at the gate. The event is expected to include...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years

EL PASO, Texas -- Food City Supermarket at Fox Plaza to close Wednesday after 50 years, the store announced on social media. This store location first opened in 1972. Today store official said, "There aren't words to express our deep gratitude to our customers, our employees and our vendors for everything." Back in July, the The post Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

6 Places to Get the Best Agua Fresca-Not Spa Water- in El Paso

Nothing beats an ice cold agua fresca on a hot El Paso day, am I right? Notice how I called it an agua fresca and not "spa water"?. In case you missed it, a popular TikTok creator named Grace Norton shared her recipe for what she called "spa water" that was a blend of lemon and cucumbers. She claimed that the drink has many benefits including hydration and anti-inflammatory properties. She also added sugar, which I feel defeats the purpose of it being "spa water".
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Celebrate One of EP’s Unique Shops At Red Door Vintage’s New Location

One of El Paso's unique shops is changing locations after their original location was vandalized back in July. The Red Door Vintage is a local shop that specializes in horror, props, makeup, art, accessories, oddities, decals, t-shirts, and more. Back in July, their location on Montana Ave. was broken into after an increase of crime sprees in the area. Unfortunately, shop owner Leticia Peña told Kiss FM's Monika that the police really did nothing to help.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was provided. This is a developing story, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Sample more than 200 beers Saturday at Las Cruces Beerfest

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces Beerfest at Plaza de Las Cruces finally returns this Saturday from 5 to 11 pm at the Plaza de Las Cruces at 100 N Main. This event will feature 240 diverse beer selections to sample and purchase. A ticket will include ten samples of your choice.
LAS CRUCES, NM

