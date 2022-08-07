Read full article on original website
Wayne County Government Seeking Qualified Applicants for EMA Director
WAYNE COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR. RESUMES WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL AUGUST 19TH. PLEASE SEND RESUMES TO WAYNE COUNTY GOVERNMENT 100 COURT CIRCLE SUITE 300 WAYNESBORO TENNESSEE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-722-3653.
Maury County Sheriff's Dept. Citizens Academy Alumni Assoc. Meeting
MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT. CITIZENS ACADEMY ALUMNI ASSOCIATION WILL MEET THURSDAY AT 6:30 AT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT TRAINING ROOM.
“Handle with Care” program started in Bedford County
Recently Bedford County Schools partnered with the Shelbyville Police Department, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office TN and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “Handle with Care” training conducted by the TBI. The program promotes safe & supportive homes, schools and communities that protect children and help traumatized...
Unity Celebration this Friday in Lawrence County
‘THIS FRIDAY NIGHT INCOMINGS COUNTY EXECUTIVE DAVID MORGAN IS HOSTING A UNITY CELEBRATION TO KICK OFF A RENEWED SPIRIT OF TOGETHERNESS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. NO MATTER WHICH PARTY OR PERSON YOU SUPPORTED ON AUGUST 4, YOU ARE INVITED TO PROVIDENCE HALL ON THE LAWRENCEBURG SQUARE, WHERE FOOD TRUCKS AND LIVE MUSIC WILL HELP US COME TOGETHER IN A SPIRIT OF FUN, TOO. IT’S A COME AND GO EVENT THAT BEGINS AT 6 PM.
USDA Commodities Distribution in Lawrence County
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 1ST IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities
THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE MONDAY FROM 2 TO 6 AT LEOMA BAPTIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AND TUESDAY FROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AT HOHENWALD CHURCH OF CHRIST IN LEWIS COUNTY. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
Construction beginning on $45.62 million Athens apartment development
Birmingham’s Capstone Building Corp has broken ground on a $45.62 million luxury apartment project in Athens, along with with developer Centerpointe Athens Partners. Gateway Village will have 256 units across 263,351 square feet, with 136 single-bedroom, 88 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartments. The project is expected to be completed...
Former PES Employee Indicted
AN INVESTIGATION BY THE TENNESSEE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE HAS RESULTED IN THE INDICTMENT OF JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES). ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THAT COLEMAN MISAPPROPRIATED $37,845.97 FROM MARCH 2019 UNTIL HER EMPLOYMENT WAS TERMINATED IN FEBRUARY 2020. COLEMAN COLLECTED CASH PAYMENTS FROM CUSTOMERS, ENTERED THE PAYMENTS INTO THE ACCOUNTING SYSTEM, AND THEN REVERSED THOSE SAME PAYMENTS, WHICH ALLOWED HER TO TAKE THE CASH FOR HER PERSONAL USE. COLEMAN USED A LAPPING SCHEME TO REPLACE THE MONEY IN CUSTOMERS’ ACCOUNTS WITH COLLECTIONS SHE RECEIVED ON SUBSEQUENT DAYS. DURING THE COURSE OF HER MISAPPROPRIATION, SHE MADE UNAUTHORIZED ADJUSTMENTS TO 188 CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS TO CONCEAL HER REMOVAL OF CUSTOMERS’ PAYMENTS. COLEMAN’S SCHEME WAS DISCOVERED BY ANOTHER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE IN FEBRUARY 2020. AT THAT TIME, THERE WERE TEN CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS THAT HAD NOT BEEN REPAID TOTALING $1,715.21. PES DEDUCTED THIS AMOUNT FORM COLEMAN’S FINAL PAYCHECK AND REPORTED THE MISAPPROPRIATION TO THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE. BASED UPON THIS INVESTIGATION, IN JULY, THE PULASKI COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTED JENNA COLEMAN ON ONE COUNT OF THEFT OVER $10,000, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER $10,000, AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville gets $20 million grant for skybridge, more to link 3 areas of city
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $20 million grant to the city of Huntsville’s project to link downtown, Mill Creek and Lowe Mill via a skybridge and green space. The funding for the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project comes via a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
Pulaski electrical worker indicted after stealing $37K in customer payments
A now-terminated worker from Pulaski Electric System is indicted on the allegation she stole more than $37,000 in customer payments.
Lawrenceburg Police Respond to Vandalism Call
LAWRENCEBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF VANDALISM OVER THE WEEKEND ON GRANDADDY ROAD. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SATURDAY AND THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED SOMEONE HAD DAMAGED A BALD EAGLE STATUE THAT WAS SITTING NEXT TO THEIR MAILBOX. THE STATUE WAS APPROXIMATLEY 28 INCHES HIGH AND WAS BROKE OFF AT THE BASE. ESTIMATED VALUE 200 DOLLARS. ALSO, LATE LAST WEEK OFFICERS SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOMEONE TOOK THEIR DARK BLUE KENT BICYCLE WITH 20 INCH RIMS ON FRIDAY. THE BIKE WAS CHAINED UP AND THE CHAIN WAS CUT. ESTIMATED LOSS $290. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
$20 million federal grant paves the way for Huntsville skybridge
The city of Huntsville has received a $20 million grant to improve pedestrian access in town. City officials said the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor (PARC) will also provide an economic boost to low-income communities. The funding is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
WAFF
Capshaw Road remains closed after heavy rain, crews hit water line
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County District Four crews were replacing a cross drain under the road near Capshaw Road between Wall Triana Highway and Clutts Road before hitting an unmarked water line. The repairs started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and were expected to be complete by 4...
WAFF
Hunstville Utilities responding to power outage in Downtown Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is currently responding to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street is being impacted by the power outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause is unknown at this...
WAAY-TV
Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen. The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it. Haynes was reported missing by a...
Power restored to Madison after vehicle removed from guy wire
According to Huntsville Utilities, a vehicle got caught in a guy wire and power had to be shut off to remove it.
Is your water tasting ‘off’ in Huntsville? Here’s why
Has your water been tasting "off"? Some News 19 staff have noticed an earthy taste in Huntsville Utilities water recently.
Shooting Investigation Underway in Lincoln County
AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY AFTER A SHOOTING IN LINCOLN COUNTY OVERNIGHT. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE AREA OF BALLARD HOLLOW ROAD AND ARDMORE HIGHWAY AND AUTHORITIES CONFIRM MORE THAN ONE PERSON WAS SHOT. ASSISTANCE FROM OTHER AGENCIES WERE REQUESTED AROUND 1:30 AM. MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, ARDMORE POLICE, TENNESSEE STATE TROOPERS AND MADISON COUNTY SWAT ARE ASSISTING ALONG WITH FAYETTEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
