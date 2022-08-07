Read full article on original website
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida
But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wild941.com
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach
A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
jupitermag.com
Travel Deals for Florida Residents
For Floridians, the fun doesn’t stop when summer ends. Our pristine oceans, natural wonders, quaint towns, and warm climes set the scene for vacation all year ‘round. Resorts from The Keys to Apalachicola are treating Florida residents to staycation deals throughout summer (and year’s end). Read on to start planning your getaway:
Click10.com
Be election ready: Local 10 voter guide for 2022
Local 10 and Local10.com want to make it easy for you to cast your vote and have it count. Below is a county-by-county guide for information including:. Every two years, a state Primary Election is held 11 weeks before the General Election. The Primary Election is for the purpose of nominating party nominees to be voted for in the General Election to fill a national, state, county, or district office. A General Election is held on the second Tuesday in November of every even-numbered year. (Information from the Florida Division of Elections)
Click10.com
‘The Underdeck’ planners dream of green Overtown-Downtown Miami connection
MIAMI – A 33-acre public space project will use the shade of Interstate 395 in downtown Miami to create a connective outdoor space. The project, known as The Underdeck, stretches from Miami’s historic Overtown neighborhood to Biscayne Bay near the Pérez Art Museum Miami. The planners want...
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
fox13news.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
newstalkflorida.com
Florida’s New Gaming Control Commission to Crack Down on Gambling Market
The Florida Gaming Control Commission is a new regulatory body created to oversee the gambling market in the state. This commission was created in response to the growing popularity of gambling and the need for stronger regulation of this industry. The commission will have various responsibilities, including licensing and regulating casinos, card clubs, and other gaming establishments. They will also be responsible for enforcing gambling laws and investigating complaints.
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: State Attorney’s Office holds press conference on arrest of Instagram model Courtney Clenney
MIAMI – A South Florida social media model has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend. Courtney Clenney, 26, was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii and is expected to be extradited to South Florida soon. She’s charged in the death of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli. He...
Click10.com
Tourist wins $1 million playing scratch-off Florida Lottery game
PALM COAST, Fla. – A 45-year-old tourist from Ohio won a whopping $1 million after making a pit stop at a gas station during his visit to Florida, Lottery officials announced Wednesday. Solomon Garens, of Munroe Falls, Ohio, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
Click10.com
Hundreds of teachers wanted at schools in Dade, Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – School districts in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are still searching for teachers. As of Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools had 224 vacancies and more than 17,000 teachers. Broward County Public Schools had 148 vacancies and more than 15,000 teachers. “We’re doing pretty good but we’re...
Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard County,...
Where to see a Colorful, Nearly-Threatened Painted Bunting in Florida
It's easy to see why painted buntings are among the most popular birds for bird watchers. They're arguably beautifully colored, and their shrinking numbers mean that, in some places, they are increasingly rare. But sometimes, you can see and enjoy them in Florida. They have a sweet song and are a member of the cardinalidae or cardinal family. In some cases, you can even attract them to backyard feeders.
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the Republican candidates for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – With Nikki Fried running to be Florida governor, the Florida commissioner of agriculture seat is open for a new occupant. On the Republican side, two candidates are running for the seat – James Shaw and Wilton Simpson. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide what Florida...
Click10.com
First of rescued beagles head to forever homes in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The first two of the beagles rescued from a medical research facility head to their South Florida forever homes. Two happy dog owners picked up their pets at the Humane Society of Broward County on Monday morning. The pups are part of a group of...
North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes newest resident
North Florida Wildlife Center welcomed its new resident all the way from Guyana.
Click10.com
Instagram model arrested 4 months after fatal stabbing of boyfriend in Miami apartment
MIAMI – A South Florida model involved in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend has been arrested. The stabbing happened on April 3 in an apartment just off Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 32nd Street in Miami. An attorney representing Courtney Clenney said the stabbing was in self-defense. Local 10...
