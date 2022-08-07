ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
FLORIDA STATE
jupitermag.com

Travel Deals for Florida Residents

For Floridians, the fun doesn’t stop when summer ends. Our pristine oceans, natural wonders, quaint towns, and warm climes set the scene for vacation all year ‘round. Resorts from The Keys to Apalachicola are treating Florida residents to staycation deals throughout summer (and year’s end). Read on to start planning your getaway:
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key Largo, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Key Largo, FL
City
Pembroke Park, FL
Local
Florida Government
Click10.com

Be election ready: Local 10 voter guide for 2022

Local 10 and Local10.com want to make it easy for you to cast your vote and have it count. Below is a county-by-county guide for information including:. Every two years, a state Primary Election is held 11 weeks before the General Election. The Primary Election is for the purpose of nominating party nominees to be voted for in the General Election to fill a national, state, county, or district office. A General Election is held on the second Tuesday in November of every even-numbered year. (Information from the Florida Division of Elections)
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#Smuggling#Haitians
newstalkflorida.com

Florida’s New Gaming Control Commission to Crack Down on Gambling Market

The Florida Gaming Control Commission is a new regulatory body created to oversee the gambling market in the state. This commission was created in response to the growing popularity of gambling and the need for stronger regulation of this industry. The commission will have various responsibilities, including licensing and regulating casinos, card clubs, and other gaming establishments. They will also be responsible for enforcing gambling laws and investigating complaints.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Tourist wins $1 million playing scratch-off Florida Lottery game

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 45-year-old tourist from Ohio won a whopping $1 million after making a pit stop at a gas station during his visit to Florida, Lottery officials announced Wednesday. Solomon Garens, of Munroe Falls, Ohio, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of...
MUNROE FALLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Click10.com

Hundreds of teachers wanted at schools in Dade, Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – School districts in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are still searching for teachers. As of Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools had 224 vacancies and more than 17,000 teachers. Broward County Public Schools had 148 vacancies and more than 15,000 teachers. “We’re doing pretty good but we’re...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Where to see a Colorful, Nearly-Threatened Painted Bunting in Florida

It's easy to see why painted buntings are among the most popular birds for bird watchers. They're arguably beautifully colored, and their shrinking numbers mean that, in some places, they are increasingly rare. But sometimes, you can see and enjoy them in Florida. They have a sweet song and are a member of the cardinalidae or cardinal family. In some cases, you can even attract them to backyard feeders.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy