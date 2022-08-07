ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motul Petit Le Mans: 25 years of action and memories, part 1

As Motul Petit Le Mans gets ready for its 25th running, Sept. 28-Oct. 1, we’re taking a look back on a few memorable races and moments from a quarter century of Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta’s season-closing classic. It’s not just the stars behind the wheel who make Motul...
Kurt Busch to remain sidelined for NASCAR's Richmond race

Kurt Busch will remain sidelined from NASCAR Cup Series competition after determining this week that “it’s clear” he’s not ready to be back behind the wheel. In a post on his social media channels, Busch wrote, “brain injury recovery doesn’t always take a linear path. I’ve been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation-type environment, and it’s clear I’m not ready to be back in the race car.
Formula E title race boils down to Seoul doubleheader

Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship comes to a close in this weekend with the Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix, where the champion driver and team will be crowned and the world’s first all-electric motorsport series will mark 100 races. Heading into Rounds 15 and 16 this Saturday and Sunday (2:30am, CBS Sports Network) four drivers are still in contention for the title.
Vasseur explains reluctance to back Andretti F1 entry

Formula 1 should only allow new entrants if they help stabilize the sport for the years ahead with the likes of a power unit supply, according to Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur. Michael Andretti went public with his ambition to enter F1 as a team owner at the start...
Team building, Will Power style

The engraving reads “Stomp CTS With Me Boots. Effort Equals Results.”. The last line is one of Roger Penske’s favorite sayings. The first line isn’t. It’s a classic word construction, with a few letters deleted for the sake of civility, by NTT IndyCar Series championship leader Will Power.
Second-place constructors' battle irrelevant – Wolff

Toto Wolff says the potential to beat Ferrari to second place in the constructors’ championship has no significance to Mercedes because it needs to get back winning titles. Ferrari has often had a car capable of winning races but a number of errors – ranging from strategic ones to poor reliability and driver mistakes – has allowed Mercedes to close to within 30 points in the fight for second in the standings. However, Wolff says he isn’t setting a target of beating Ferrari as he’s only interested in improving the car enough to continue for the championship.
INTERVIEW: Life is never dull for Guenther Steiner

Title sponsorship issues, rows about car design, live-threatening crashes for its drivers – the list of dramas that Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has had to deal with during the team’s time in Formula 1 extends far beyond even those examples. But as the head of a team...
Raikkonen ‘ready to go’ for NASCAR Cup debut, says Trackhouse’s Marks

Justin Marks and Trackhouse Racing have given Kimi Raikkonen a comprehensive workbook ahead of his NASCAR Cup Series debut next weekend, and the team co-owner is confident the former Formula 1 world champion will be ready to hit the ground running. “We’ve put together a preparation protocol for him that’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rally Finland#Wrc#World Rally Championship#World Rally Car#Hyundai Motorsport#Toyota Gr Yaris#Estonian
Rare Skyline trio to roll across the block at RM Sotheby’s Monterey

RM Sotheby’s has three Nissan Skylines up for auction at its flagship Monterey, Calif., sale August 18-20. Built by Hasemi Motorsport in partnership with NISMO for the Japan Grand Touring Car Championship, this 1994 Nissan Skyline GT-R “JGTCC-GT1” is a race-winning entry driven by Japanese motorsports legend Masahiro Hasemi to second overall in that season’s drivers’ championship. This example also claimed a victory at the inaugural 1994 24 Hours of Tokachi — the only R32 Skyline to win a domestic 24-hour endurance race.
MONTEREY, CA
Spire adds sports car ace Rockenfeller for road courses

Spire Motorsports has added two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller to its driver lineup for this season’s final two road course races. Rockenfeller will drive the No.77 NationsGuard Chevrolet at Watkins Glen (Aug. 21) and at the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 9). “Since starting my professional racing...
"We're clearly closing the gap" - Hamilton

Mercedes has clearly shown it is closing the gap to the top two teams this season given its results before the summer break, according to Lewis Hamilton. After a tough start to 2022, Mercedes has regularly been a long way adrift of Ferrari and Red Bull and unable to battle for podiums and victories without reliability issues for those ahead.
