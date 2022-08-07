Toto Wolff says the potential to beat Ferrari to second place in the constructors’ championship has no significance to Mercedes because it needs to get back winning titles. Ferrari has often had a car capable of winning races but a number of errors – ranging from strategic ones to poor reliability and driver mistakes – has allowed Mercedes to close to within 30 points in the fight for second in the standings. However, Wolff says he isn’t setting a target of beating Ferrari as he’s only interested in improving the car enough to continue for the championship.

