Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
wjct.org
Jacksonville launches veterans survey to identify critical needs
A comprehensive survey of First Coast veterans is underway, aiming to identify critical needs in the community for veterans and their families. The anonymous 2022 Northeast Florida Veteran and Family Needs Assessment is the product of Endeavors, a nonprofit that conducts relief programs, including veterans services. Endeavors is partnering with Jacksonville, the University of North Florida and the Combined Arms Institute.
wjct.org
Clay County library offers online newspapers for free
The Clay County Library System is now giving card holders free digital access to newspapers. With a valid library card, Clay County residents can browse millions of articles and video clips from local, state, national and international sources, regardless of whether they have a paid subscription to those outlets. By...
wjct.org
Old Holy Rosary church in Springfield restored in time for centennial
A timeworn 99-year-old Catholic church in Springfield is being renovated by members of a traditionalist Catholic group whose congregation has outgrown its small church a few miles away. Saving the old Holy Rosary Catholic Church is a victory for preservationists concerned about the disappearance of historically significant buildings across Jacksonville.
wjct.org
Olympus Insurance will move headquarters to Jacksonville
Palm Beach Gardens-based Olympus Insurance Co. is moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, where it will employ 200 people, JAXUSA Partnership announced Aug. 8 at its quarterly lunch. JAXUSA Partnership is the economic development division of JAX Chamber. Olympus lists at least 10 career openings in Jacksonville, including controller, director of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjct.org
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery opening first Northeast Florida location in Miramar
The Milkster Nitrogen Creamery Jacksonville is coming to Miramar Plaza near San Marco. Based in Detroit, the company franchises its concept that uses liquid nitrogen to custom-make every order of what it considers “nicecream” while a customer waits. “We looked at a couple different ice cream franchises, but...
wjct.org
New $75 million JEA headquarters slated for completion in mid-October
Construction of JEA's new headquarters in downtown Jacksonville is expected to be completed in mid-October, utility company officials said. The seven-story office tower and 640-space parking garage are at 225 Pearl St. N., a few blocks away from JEA's longtime headquarters at 21 W. Church St. The main building and...
wjct.org
Almost 3,900 vote in Duval on first day of early voting
Nearly 5% of the eligible voters in Duval County have already cast ballots for the primary election on Aug. 23. At least 3,872 people voted in person Monday on the first day of early voting. More than 28,300 have voted by mail. Registered Democrats have cast 14,410 ballots, Republicans 13,541...
wjct.org
“One Mill” tax; Camp Lejeune; Cultural Trail; Local Sports
As early voting gets underway today across Duval County, many Duval County Public School teachers are hoping voters will support a measure that will increase their pay. Education leaders want voters to approve the so-called “One Mill” tax, which increases the annual tax bill by $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The $25,000 homestead exemption is unaffected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjct.org
Historic Swisher estate goes on the market for $5.75 million
It could be said that Jacksonville is a city built on the aroma of industry. The syrupy scent of Coca-Cola, emanating from the company’s former bottling plant at 14th and Market streets. The essence of roasted coffee floating from the Maxwell House facility, still perking on Bay Street. The tang of tobacco issuing out of the Swisher International cigar factory.
wjct.org
Florida closes land deal to preserve Pumpkin Hill Creek
The state has closed on the purchase of 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Jacksonville, protecting its rare species from development and increasing recreational opportunities on the First Coast. The Black Hammock Island site contains archeological evidence of human history dating back 4,000 years, the state Department of Environmental...
wjct.org
Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
