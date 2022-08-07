Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
One killed, two injured in crash involving 18-wheeler on Hwy 31 in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 31 in Calera Wednesday morning. The Calera Fire and Police departments said the incident happened in the 3900 block of the highway around 10:00 a.m. and involved two other vehicles.
Shelby Reporter
Multi-vehicle accident shuts down Hwy 31 in Calera
CALERA – A multi-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler has been reported on U.S. 31 just north of Alabama 70 on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Residents are advised to avoid the area while first responders treat the injured and approach the scene. Check back for updates as more...
‘It hurts so bad’: Family devastated by death of man killed in fiery Birmingham crash
Friends and family are mourning the weekend death of a 30-year-old man killed in a fiery crash in western Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the fatality victim as Tommie James Boglin. He was 30. Boglin was on his way home after throwing a birthday party...
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59EB in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-20/59 EB @ MP117.3 at Exit 115: Allison Bonnett Memorial in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews. The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to use caution and avoid the area.
35-year-old ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought after body found in burning Birmingham house
The death of a body found in a burning Birmingham home is now a homicide investigation, and police have issued an “urgent” alert for a 35-year-old man wanted for questioning. Birmingham police said they are searching for Youit De Witt Jones, 35, in connection with the discovery of...
wbrc.com
Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022. Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash. We will...
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
Missing Jefferson County man’s car found near burning house, unidentified body
The car of a missing Jefferson County husband and father of four was found Tuesday morning, just one block from where a body was discovered in a burning abandoned house. Police are not commenting on any possible link between the two investigations. They have not identified the body. Nathan Gemeinhart,...
86-year-old man killed in crash on U.S. 280 in Shelby County
An 86-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Shelby County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Harold L. White. He lived in Sterrett. The wreck happened about 2 p.m. on U.S. 280, two miles east of Chelsea. Trooper Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett said White...
sylacauganews.com
Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
wbrc.com
Police investigating after train hits car near West End
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed when a train hit her car on August 7, 2022. It happened on Pearson Avenue and 15th Place Southwest. The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Diane Jones. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Subscribe to...
Man, 52, killed in early-morning ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County
A 52-year-old man was killed early Monday in an ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County. The wreck happened at 12:45 a.m. on Pate Road, which is about 13 miles east of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King said David L. St. Clair was driving a 2020 Polaris Ranger that left the road, struck a fence, and overturned. St. Clair was thrown from the ATV and pronounced dead on the scene.
ABC 33/40 News
Critical missing person search underway for 92-year-old Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search for a critical missing person is underway in Birmingham for a 92-year-old man last seen Wednesday. The Birmingham Police Department said Willie Sole was last seen in the 300 block of Sunbrook Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Sole is described as a Black male...
Birmingham construction workers trapped 60 feet in air for 2 hours when lift malfunctioned
Two Dunn Building Company workers were trapped 60 feet in the air for about two hours in Birmingham Wednesday when their lift malfunctioned. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. The location was a self-storage building in the 900 block of 28th Street North.
Birmingham police searching for suspect who may have set house on fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Detectives were told the suspects car was recovered in a separate incident. He will not be traveling in that particular vehicle. ORIGINAL: The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a person of interest in an arson/homicide investigation. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, […]
Birmingham man killed in weekend crash identified
The Birmingham man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend was identified Tuesday morning.
Domestic shooting in Bessemer leaves man seriously injured, woman in custody
A morning shooting in Bessemer left a young man injured and a female in custody. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Monday at Bessemer Place Apartments of Flint Hill Road. Lt. Christian Clemons said the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He said the victim and...
wbrc.com
Man killed in shooting in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Hueytown Police Department are investigating after a man was shot and killed on August 10, 2022. Police said this happened in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Joshua Alexander Adams of Bessemer. So far,...
wbrc.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
Arson, death investigation underway in Bush Hills neighborhood
An arson and death investigation are underway after first responders found a body during a search after a house fire Tuesday morning.
