Birmingham, AL

ABC 33/40 News

One killed, two injured in crash involving 18-wheeler on Hwy 31 in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 31 in Calera Wednesday morning. The Calera Fire and Police departments said the incident happened in the 3900 block of the highway around 10:00 a.m. and involved two other vehicles.
CALERA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Multi-vehicle accident shuts down Hwy 31 in Calera

CALERA – A multi-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler has been reported on U.S. 31 just north of Alabama 70 on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Residents are advised to avoid the area while first responders treat the injured and approach the scene. Check back for updates as more...
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59EB in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-20/59 EB @ MP117.3 at Exit 115: Allison Bonnett Memorial in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews. The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to use caution and avoid the area.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022. Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash. We will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
HUEYTOWN, AL
sylacauganews.com

Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after train hits car near West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed when a train hit her car on August 7, 2022. It happened on Pearson Avenue and 15th Place Southwest. The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Diane Jones. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man, 52, killed in early-morning ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County

A 52-year-old man was killed early Monday in an ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County. The wreck happened at 12:45 a.m. on Pate Road, which is about 13 miles east of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King said David L. St. Clair was driving a 2020 Polaris Ranger that left the road, struck a fence, and overturned. St. Clair was thrown from the ATV and pronounced dead on the scene.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police searching for suspect who may have set house on fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Detectives were told the suspects car was recovered in a separate incident. He will not be traveling in that particular vehicle. ORIGINAL: The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a person of interest in an arson/homicide investigation. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in shooting in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Hueytown Police Department are investigating after a man was shot and killed on August 10, 2022. Police said this happened in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Joshua Alexander Adams of Bessemer. So far,...
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
BRIGHTON, AL

