Mets fans brutally punch Braves fan in face in Citi Field brawl

Another divisional rivalry game, another fight in the stands between fans.

Two Mets fans wearing Jacob deGrom jerseys violently punched a fan in a Braves jersey in the face on Saturday during a doubleheader at Citi Field, video posted to Twitter shows.

It’s unclear what transpired before the video started recording, but one person is trying to hold the Braves fan back. It appears the Braves fan swings first before the fans in the deGrom jerseys landed haymakers that knocked the Braves fan down.

One person in the video can be heard loudly egging the Mets fans on, telling them to “f–k him up.”

Warning: Graphic language

Mets fans in Jacob deGrom jerseys punched a fan in a Braves jersey in the face during a fight on Saturday. Twitter/@xluxcyx

It is unknown what happened to the fans after the fight, which appeared to take place in a section down the right-field line.

This isn’t the first time this season fans have brawled in the stands during a rivalry game. Last month, fans of the Yankees and Red Sox got into a violent altercation that resulted in ejections from the stadium.