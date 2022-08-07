Read full article on original website
Houston driver charged with intoxicated assault in 3-vehicle crash that left man dead
HOUSTON - A driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Houston was intoxicated, police say. Leon Ledet, Jr., 53, was arrested and charged with intoxicated assault in connection to the three-vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 10700 block of Homestead Road.
Man hospitalized after getting struck by lightning in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - A man is recovering in the hospital Wednesday evening after authorities said he was struck by lightning in northeast Harris County. Details were scarce, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to a business in the 11200 block of Mesa, where an unidentified man, 25, was struck by lightning in the parking lot.
Former HPD officer acquitted in deadly 2020 crash
HOUSTON - A former Houston police officer has been acquitted in the 2020 death of a 71-year-old man. According to authorities, HPD Ofc. Matthew Valdez was on his way to a call on Nov. 21, 2020, when he crashed into a vehicle driven by Walter Cooper, Jr. in the 7300 block of Ley Road.
Altercation during gathering in SE Houston parking lot ends in deadly shooting, police say
HOUSTON - One man is dead and another was found wounded miles away after a shooting in southeast Houston, police say. The deadly shooting was reported around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 8500 block of Broadway Street. Police believe there was a gathering in the parking lot of an apartment...
Car burglar breaks into several vehicles in Kingwood stealing at least one gun
HOUSTON - Residents in one neighborhood are now in fear after a man broke into several cars in a Kingwood subdivision. According to police, most car burglars are hoping to find guns. If that’s the case, unfortunately, this thief got exactly what he was looking for. "That concerns me,"...
Social media, drug sale dispute leads to deadly shooting in northwest Harris County: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Officials say an ongoing dispute between two men involving social media and a possible drug deal may have led up to a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County. It happened in the 7900 block of Terra Canyon Ln, where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputy constables with Precinct 5 were called to a shooting. Responding officers found a man, later identified as Kourtney Peete, shot after what the sheriff only described as an "altercation."
Man charged with murdering 6-week-old son in 2020
PASADENA, Texas - A Houston-area man is accused of killing his 6-week-old son in November 2020. Xavier Whitaker is charged with murder in the brutal death of Xavier Whitaker Jr, according to new court documents. The documents show Whitaker, 20, was taking care of the newborn when an ambulance was...
1 dead, teen shot multiple times in west Harris County
A female is dead and a teen hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 14100 block of Rio Bonito Road. Authorities responded to the scene and found an 18-year-old man...
Shooting after argument over lawnmower in N. Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police say an argument about a lawnmower may have led to a shooting in north Houston Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call at the scene in the 900 block of Ringold. They found one adult male victim, who they say is expected to survive. HPD says initial...
Pedestrian hit on Westheimer in Houston; police say driver left, returned later
HOUSTON - A driver drove away after hitting a pedestrian on Westheimer Road but later returned to the scene, Houston police say. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of Westheimer Road near Winrock Blvd. Police say a pedestrian was crossing the road, not in a...
Alvin-area house party shooting: Investigation continues month after 1 killed, others injured
ALVIN, Texas - Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a shooting at a large house party near Alvin that left one person dead and three others injured last month. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, there may have been more than 100...
Houston murder suspect accused of shooting man who confronted him over vehicle break-ins
HOUSTON - A suspect is accused of fatally shooting a man who confronted him about vehicle break-ins, Houston police say. Jerel R. Banks, 21, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. The man who died in the shooting was identified as Blake Deion Davenport, 25. A 23-year-old woman was...
Houston store clerk fatally shot man who assaulted him, police say
HOUSTON - A Houston store clerk fatally shot a man who assaulted him on Tuesday evening, police say. Police responded to a shooting call in the 8000 block of Lavender Street near Weaver Road around 8 p.m. A 36-year-old man who had been shot was taken to the hospital, where...
“Silence is not the answer," family of man killed at a promoted house party in Alvin demanding justice
ALVIN, Texas - The Brazoria County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help for information about a homicide, after a house party in Alvin erupted in gunfire. The shooting killed Enkoce Kyree Jackson, 23, and three other people were taken to a nearby hospital. "Enkoce was really...
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
5 members of alleged catalytic converter theft ring already free on bond
HOUSTON - Last month, four law enforcement agencies raided five Houston-area homes and a storage facility with six federal search warrants in hand. It was all to arrest five men who authorities say ran an organized catalytic converter theft ring. "It was a big to-do when they busted up this...
'I hope my son did not die in vain:' Outcry for change at Harris County Jail
HOUSTON - A cry for change from a mother whose special needs son was murdered inside the Harris County Jail. According to court records, 19-year-old Fred Harris, a first-time offender, was ambushed, stabbed and fatally beaten last October. Fred was waiting for the court-ordered mental evaluation his family hoped would get his life back on track.
Houston serial killer victim's brother speaks out after parole board considers compassionate release
HOUSTON - The brother of one of the 28 teenage boys killed in Houston's mass murders is reacting to the parole board considering a compassionate release for serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Infamous Houston serial killer considered for compassionate release by parole board. Elmer Wayne Henley didn't kill...
CAIR-Houston is asking other law enforcement agencies to increase patrols at mosque
HOUSTON - CAIR-Houston, the Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization is asking those in the community to stay vigilant. With the fourth death of a Muslim man in Albuquerque, New Mexico, investigators believe it may be connected to...
Missing Almond Gene Little from Houston last seen more than 20 years ago
FOX 26 is continuing to shine a light on the thousands of missing people from the Greater Houston area. We bring you the story of a daughter who says her father hasn't been seen in more than 20 years and is desperately searching for closure. "This has taken a toll...
