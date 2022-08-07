ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Man hospitalized after getting struck by lightning in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - A man is recovering in the hospital Wednesday evening after authorities said he was struck by lightning in northeast Harris County. Details were scarce, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to a business in the 11200 block of Mesa, where an unidentified man, 25, was struck by lightning in the parking lot.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Former HPD officer acquitted in deadly 2020 crash

HOUSTON - A former Houston police officer has been acquitted in the 2020 death of a 71-year-old man. According to authorities, HPD Ofc. Matthew Valdez was on his way to a call on Nov. 21, 2020, when he crashed into a vehicle driven by Walter Cooper, Jr. in the 7300 block of Ley Road.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dodge, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Galveston, TX
Cars
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Galveston County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Galveston County, TX
Galveston, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Galveston County, TX
Accidents
Galveston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
fox26houston.com

Social media, drug sale dispute leads to deadly shooting in northwest Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Officials say an ongoing dispute between two men involving social media and a possible drug deal may have led up to a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County. It happened in the 7900 block of Terra Canyon Ln, where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputy constables with Precinct 5 were called to a shooting. Responding officers found a man, later identified as Kourtney Peete, shot after what the sheriff only described as an "altercation."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man charged with murdering 6-week-old son in 2020

PASADENA, Texas - A Houston-area man is accused of killing his 6-week-old son in November 2020. Xavier Whitaker is charged with murder in the brutal death of Xavier Whitaker Jr, according to new court documents. The documents show Whitaker, 20, was taking care of the newborn when an ambulance was...
PASADENA, TX
fox26houston.com

1 dead, teen shot multiple times in west Harris County

A female is dead and a teen hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 14100 block of Rio Bonito Road. Authorities responded to the scene and found an 18-year-old man...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Drunk Driver#Traffic Accident
fox26houston.com

Shooting after argument over lawnmower in N. Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police say an argument about a lawnmower may have led to a shooting in north Houston Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call at the scene in the 900 block of Ringold. They found one adult male victim, who they say is expected to survive. HPD says initial...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
fox26houston.com

Houston store clerk fatally shot man who assaulted him, police say

HOUSTON - A Houston store clerk fatally shot a man who assaulted him on Tuesday evening, police say. Police responded to a shooting call in the 8000 block of Lavender Street near Weaver Road around 8 p.m. A 36-year-old man who had been shot was taken to the hospital, where...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

'I hope my son did not die in vain:' Outcry for change at Harris County Jail

HOUSTON - A cry for change from a mother whose special needs son was murdered inside the Harris County Jail. According to court records, 19-year-old Fred Harris, a first-time offender, was ambushed, stabbed and fatally beaten last October. Fred was waiting for the court-ordered mental evaluation his family hoped would get his life back on track.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy