Which Nebraska loss is considered one of the most devastating?

Nebraska has had its fair share of devastating losses over the years, but which defeat was the most devastating? Which loss is the one that still stings today? Which losses across all of college football would be considered the most depressing? Riely Gates of 247Sports has undertaken this task with his new article “college football’s 10 most depressing losses of all time.” As you can expect, Nebraska does appear on this list but only once. Which loss is it?

Please take a look below at which Nebraska’s loss is considered the most depressing and where it ranks among the other depressing losses in the sport’s long and storied history. Do you agree with the selection? Do you think a different Husker loss should have been selected? Don’t forget to let us know what you think.

Ohio State over Wisconsin (2011)

247Sports says

The Buckeyes were on the Badgers’ 40-yard line when Braxton Miller heaved a pass towards the end zone. Devin Smith caught it in the end zone and the Buckeyes pulled off the miraculous win. Oct 29, 2011; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin Smith (15) scores the winning touchdown with 20 seconds left in the game against the Wisconsin Badgers with at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 33-29. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State wins a National Championship over Nebraska (1994)

247Sports says

Charlie Ward took the Seminoles down the field and then they kicked a field goal with 21 seconds remaining to win the national championship. Florida State University quarterback Charlie Ward (17) scrambles away from a diving Trev Alberts (34) of Nebraska during first quarter action at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Jan. 1, 1994. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

The Prayer at Jordan Hare (2013)

247Sports says

Two Bulldog defenders whiffed on the easy interception attempt, and the ball bounced off the chest of safety Josh Harvey-Clemons and directly into the hands of Ricardo Louis, who hauled the ball in for the 73-yard game-winning touchdown. Nov 16, 2013; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ricardo Louis (5) scores the game-winning touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan Hare Stadium. The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 43-38. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama defeats Florida for the SEC Championship (2009)

247Sports says

In a meeting of two unbeaten teams looking to clinch a spot in the national championship, it was Alabama that rose to the occasion and shut out the Tim Tebow-led Gator offense in the second half for the big 32-13 victory. Dec 5, 2009; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roy Upchurch (5) and linebacker Eryk Anders (32) celebrate defeating the Florida Gators in the 2009 SEC championship game at the Georgia Dome. Alabama defeated Florida 32-13. Mandatory Credit: Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State beats Michigan on fumbled punt

247Sports says

The Wolverines dropped the snap on a punt and could not recover the ball before the Spartans scooped it up. Michigan State took the loose ball back for a score and defeated Michigan. Oct 17, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jalen Watts-Jackson (20) dives into the end zone for a game winning touchdown as the clock runs out in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Michigan State 27-23. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bush Push ( 2005)

247Sports says

Matt Leinart kept the ball on a quarterback sneak and appeared to be stopped short of the touchdown. But instead, running back Reggie Bush shoved him into the end zone for the score and the win. Oct. 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart runs the ball into the endzone for the game-winning score against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday Oct. 15 at Notre Dame Stadium. USC won 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

Clemson over Alabama for a National Championship (2017)

247Sports says

Deshaun Watson rolled to his right on a designed play that left wide receiver Hunter Renfrow wide open in the corner of the end zone. The receiver made the touchdown grab to give Clemson a national championship. Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches a touchdown pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Pass Interference call prevents Miami from winning back-to-back National Titles

247Sports says

The pass in the end zone was broken up and it looked like the Hurricanes had done it. But a late pass-interference call gave Ohio State new life. The Buckeyes forced double-overtime and went on to win, 31-24. Miami defender Glenn Sharpe, right, hits Ohio State receiver Chris Gamble in the end zone during overtime in the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Ariz. Friday, Jan. 3, 2003. Sharpe was called for pass interference giving Ohio State the chance to score and continue the overtime. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

'Bama wins title in Overtime

247Sports says

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith somehow got by the Georgia defensive backfield on 2nd and 26, and Tagovailoa hit him in the end zone for a 41-yard, game-winning touchdown. Georgia was left stunned, and without a national championship victory. Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) sprints into the end zone with the game winning touchdown in overtime during the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Jan. 8, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Cfp Championship Alabama Vs Georgia

The Kick Six

247Sports says

The kick came up short of the goal post and was received near the back of the end zone by defensive back Chris Davis, who proceeded to streak his way down the field and through players on both teams untouched for a historic, game-winning 100-yard touchdown return to give Auburn a 34-28 win. Alabama wide receiver Caleb Sims (29) grabs for Auburn cornerback Chris Davis (11) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013.

Ironbowl2013no2

