Which Nebraska loss is considered one of the most devastating?
Nebraska has had its fair share of devastating losses over the years, but which defeat was the most devastating? Which loss is the one that still stings today? Which losses across all of college football would be considered the most depressing? Riely Gates of 247Sports has undertaken this task with his new article “college football’s 10 most depressing losses of all time.” As you can expect, Nebraska does appear on this list but only once. Which loss is it?
Please take a look below at which Nebraska’s loss is considered the most depressing and where it ranks among the other depressing losses in the sport’s long and storied history. Do you agree with the selection? Do you think a different Husker loss should have been selected? Don’t forget to let us know what you think.
Ohio State over Wisconsin (2011)
247Sports says
The Buckeyes were on the Badgers’ 40-yard line when Braxton Miller heaved a pass towards the end zone. Devin Smith caught it in the end zone and the Buckeyes pulled off the miraculous win.
Florida State wins a National Championship over Nebraska (1994)
247Sports says
Charlie Ward took the Seminoles down the field and then they kicked a field goal with 21 seconds remaining to win the national championship.
The Prayer at Jordan Hare (2013)
247Sports says
Two Bulldog defenders whiffed on the easy interception attempt, and the ball bounced off the chest of safety Josh Harvey-Clemons and directly into the hands of Ricardo Louis, who hauled the ball in for the 73-yard game-winning touchdown.
Alabama defeats Florida for the SEC Championship (2009)
247Sports says
In a meeting of two unbeaten teams looking to clinch a spot in the national championship, it was Alabama that rose to the occasion and shut out the Tim Tebow-led Gator offense in the second half for the big 32-13 victory.
Michigan State beats Michigan on fumbled punt
247Sports says
The Wolverines dropped the snap on a punt and could not recover the ball before the Spartans scooped it up. Michigan State took the loose ball back for a score and defeated Michigan.
The Bush Push ( 2005)
247Sports says
Matt Leinart kept the ball on a quarterback sneak and appeared to be stopped short of the touchdown. But instead, running back Reggie Bush shoved him into the end zone for the score and the win.
Clemson over Alabama for a National Championship (2017)
247Sports says
Deshaun Watson rolled to his right on a designed play that left wide receiver Hunter Renfrow wide open in the corner of the end zone. The receiver made the touchdown grab to give Clemson a national championship.
Pass Interference call prevents Miami from winning back-to-back National Titles
247Sports says
The pass in the end zone was broken up and it looked like the Hurricanes had done it. But a late pass-interference call gave Ohio State new life. The Buckeyes forced double-overtime and went on to win, 31-24.
'Bama wins title in Overtime
247Sports says
Wide receiver DeVonta Smith somehow got by the Georgia defensive backfield on 2nd and 26, and Tagovailoa hit him in the end zone for a 41-yard, game-winning touchdown. Georgia was left stunned, and without a national championship victory.
The Kick Six
247Sports says
The kick came up short of the goal post and was received near the back of the end zone by defensive back Chris Davis, who proceeded to streak his way down the field and through players on both teams untouched for a historic, game-winning 100-yard touchdown return to give Auburn a 34-28 win.
