‘American Pickers’ Fans Declare ‘No One Cares About the Show’ Without Frank Fritz

By Alex Falls
 4 days ago
The American Pickers continue to tackle the antique collections of people across the country to find the best treasures from America’s storied past. Host Mike Wolfe recently hyped an upcoming episode on his Twitter account, but the response from fans likely wasn’t what he was hoping for.

Users responded with many negative sentiments accusing the show of becoming unwatchable since the firing of former host Frank Fritz.

One critic chimed in, “No one cares anymore. The show is a flop without Frank.”Another user blasted the show for now feeling totally unrealistic. “The show is a joke. I’ve been buying and selling for 47 years now, and pretty much everything they do is bullsh*t.”

Viewers are becoming progressively more-blunt about their aversion to the show now that it’s hosted by the Wolfe brothers. “You have lost your audience. That’s why your show has mixed-in segments with Frank in them in between the new ones, so people will watch your show.”

“Every time there’s a new Picker, it’s just a reminder to me that that guy is supposed to be Frank’s replacement,” said another regarding Robbie’s addition to the cast.

American Pickers Wish Fritz the Best

Ratings for the show have declined since Fritz’s firing and replacement with Robbie. Mike Wolfe was noticeably silent on the situation in the immediate aftermath. So the Wolfe brothers came under fire after Fritz’s firing from American Pickers. But they both made sure to pay their tributes to their friend after his stroke and hospitalization.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Mike wrote. “There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

Despite becoming the target of many disgruntled fans, Robbie also offered his own message of support to Fritz after the news broke.

“Frank is in the hospital recovering from a stroke, he’s improving every day,” Robbie wrote. “Keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he goes down the road to recovery.”

Diana Marie
3d ago

I agree not found of Mikes brother I also only watch the re runs with Frank. Get well Frank

Esther White
3d ago

Sorry I only watch the re runs that includes Frank!!!!Speedy recovery bearded charmer🙏💝

