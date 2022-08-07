ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Gave Them Everything': Britney Spears Responds To Kevin Federline's Claims Her Sons Refuse To See Her Over Nude Selfies

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZ4fo_0h8CmFMg00
mega

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are hitting back after Kevin Federline gave a series of scathing interviews claiming her relationship with her teenage sons — Sean Preston , 16, and Jayden , 15 — is on the rocks.

The former backup dancer dropped several bombshells, from confessing he believed her controversial conservatorship "saved" her to sharing that the boys had chosen not to see her for months, hinting they were embarrassed by her nude selfies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9C7F_0h8CmFMg00
mega

"It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," Spears wrote to her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 6. "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram."

HOW HAS BRITNEY SPEARS' RELATIONSHIP WITH TEENAGE SONS CHANGED SINCE MOVING TO EX KEVIN FEDERLINE'S NEIGHBORHOOD?

"I gave them every thing," she continued. "Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ng3PJ_0h8CmFMg00
mega

Asghari also rushed to his new bride's defense, insisting there was "not validity" to anything Federline said about the boys choosing to distance themselves from their mother.

CATHOLIC CHURCH RESPONDS AFTER BRITNEY SPEARS CLAIMS SHE WASN'T ALLOWED TO MARRY ON THEIR PREMISES

"It is irresponsible to make that statement publicly," he added. "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2Caf_0h8CmFMg00
mega

A few hours after, the Princess of Pop returned to social media with a follow-up message.

"Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!!! I'm only human and I've done my best," she explained in a second Instagram post. "Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young !!!!"

As OK! previously reported, Federline broke his silence on his ex-wife in his first soon-to-be televised interview in nearly a decade. One focus of the bombshell sit-down centered around Spears' proclivity for sharing scantily clad to completely nude selfies to Instagram.

"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" he said. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears & Kevin Federline's Sons Are All Grown Up! See Rare Photos Of The Kids

It's hard to believe that Britney Spears and Kevin Federline are parents to two teenagers. After Federline spoke out in a new interview, new photos of Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, were released, in which the boys are all smiles while at home. In some of the pictures, Jayden and Sean pose with their dad and their half-sisters. (Federline shares Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 10, with his wife, Victoria Prince. He is also a father to Kaleb, 18, and Kori, 20.)As OK! previously reported, Federline spoke out about Jayden and Sean's relationship with their mother. "The boys have...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears' Hubby Sam Asghari Defends Her Risqué Photos After Kevin Federline Claims The Snaps Embarrass Their Sons

Sticking up for his bride! Last week, Kevin Federline insisted his and Britney Spears' two sons chose to distance themselves from their mother due to her scantily clad Instagram photos — but her new husband Sam Asghari quickly shot back at his words."Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mother's choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers embarrassed of their parents," noted the personal trainer. "The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager.""Eventually if not already they will realize their mother's choices are harmless and an expression of a...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kevin Federline Slammed By Britney Spears' Lawyer For 'Violating' The 'Dignity' Of His Sons' Mother

Britney Spears' lawyer isn't letting Kevin Federline get away with publicly humiliating his client. Attorney Mathew Rosengart came to Spears' defense after her ex-husband attempted to make her look bad by leaking old videos of her allegedly arguing with their sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.“Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," Rosengart began. "The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children."KEVIN FEDERLINE EXPOSES BRITNEY SPEARS ALLEGEDLY SHOUTING...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Hits Back At Catholic Church That Claimed She Never Made Wedding Inquiry: 'Don’t Like Being Called A Liar'

Clearing the air. Last week, Britney Spears took aim at a local Catholic church, claiming they wouldn't let her and Sam Asghari exchange vows at the venue. The house of worship denied her accusations, insisting they were never asked about the matter, but now, the 40-year-old singer has taken to social media to double down on her story. "There was a lot of backlash saying I never asked to get married at the church I pictured. I’m writing this because the church said I never asked," her Instagram post began. "I hired a wedding planner who has done Madonna’s wedding...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Britney Spears
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears 'Tried And Tried' To Have A Relationship With Dismissive Teenage Sons

Britney Spears is setting the record straight after her ex-husband Kevin Federline's shocking allegations about her relationship with their teenage sons in his bombshell tell-all interview. The pop star took to Instagram, claiming she tried desperately to build a strong bond with her boys — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 — but they made the decision to stop seeing her. "It's hard for me to let go of things I truly love ... like my kids," Spears said in a lengthy message shared on Wednesday, August 10. "I looked forward to seeing my kids every week ... it was...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Posts Tribute Photo Album — See The Photos

Remembering the good times: Just an hour after news broke that Olivia Newton-John died at 73 years old on August 8, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi posted a whole slew of photos with her late mother. Lattanzi didn't write a caption, she simply just added a bunch of pictures to Instagram. Of course, people couldn't help but console her in the comments section. One person wrote, "Sending love to you," while another added, "So very deeply sorry for your loss. I know that she will be forever your angel. Sending you so many healing prayers during this difficult time."A third user...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Catholic Church#British Royal Family
OK! Magazine

Newly Single Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Famous Curves In Sultry Black Dress After Welcoming Baby. No 2

One hot mama! Khloé Kardashian is looking good and likely feeling even better after the recent expansion of her brood.The Kardashians star, 38, was seen stunning in a tight-hugging black dress that showed off her hourglass curves while grabbing dinner with a friend at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, August 8, only three days after news broke that she and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child.With her hair up in a tight high bun and her front pieces perfectly framing her face, Kardashian strutted through California, showing off the ultimate Revenge Body following her rumored split from her mystery private...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Kicks Back, Relaxes With Girlfriends — As Career & Marital Woes Rage On

Nothing solves a problem like a good ol' fashioned girls' night! As Carrie Underwood's career remains top of mind, leading to added pressure on her marriage to Mike Fisher, the country artist decided to put all the drama aside and spend a night with her gal pals — and their men! On Sunday, August 7, the "Before He Cheats" musician shared a snap of her friends smiling in what appears to be someone's home. "Girls’ night! OK, so, the guys were there, too, but we were doing our best to pretend they weren’t!" she quipped alongside the sweet snap posted...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Appears Frail & Confused In New Video

Wendy Williams was spotted out and about, though her rare public sighting was certainly cause for concern.In a new video of the embattled star taking on New York City, she was seen stepping out with a man who identified himself as her manager, William Selby. Wearing extremely short jean shorts, a black t-shirt and shimmering sneakers, an extremely frail Williams was seen walking back and forth from her car and apartment building.As she walked towards her car, which was surrounded by paparazzi, the wide-eyed embattled talk show host had a huge smile plastered on her face. When asked how she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash & Is In 'Extreme Critical Condition' — Celebs React

A few days after Anne Heche crashed her car in Los Angeles on Friday, August 5, it seems like the actress is not doing so well. “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition,” the star's rep said in a statement. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”After the accident, Heche, who drove into a residence in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, prompting the car and home to catch on fire, had been hospitalized...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

'Your Impact Was Incredible': John Travolta's Beautiful Tribute To Late 'Grease' Costar Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta has paid tribute to his Grease costar Olivia Newton-John. Following the actress' passing on Monday, August 8, her former leading man gave her a sweet send off that will have everyone grabbing tissues. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John," Travolta penned on Instagram alongside a snap of Newton-John. INSIDE THE 'GLEE' CURSE: NAYA RIVERA, CORY...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Business Barbie: Eva Longoria Pretty In Pink Sporting Her New Favorite Tote Bag — Get The Look

Eva Longoria's summer staples include neon fashion, high pony tails and tequila. The brunette bombshell has been hitting the streets of Los Angles in show-stopping styles lately — with her most recent outing featuring a sizzling hot matching pink blazer and shorts set. The Desperate Housewives star spent her Saturday evening on August 6 enjoying a delicious meal at Catch Steak L.A. while rocking her new favorite accessory: A tote bag featuring her very own brand's name, Casa Del Sol Tequila.The alcohol company's luxury sipping tequila was founded back in 2021 and inspired by the golden hour of the Aztec...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
OK! Magazine

Kevin Federline Wishes He Could Get Britney Spears To 'Open Her Eyes' As She Continues To Act Out

At long last: Britney Spears' notorious ex-husband Kevin Federline is finally speaking up on the singer's troubled past, controversial conservatorship, racy photos and their two teenaged sons.Sitting down for a televised interview, the former dancer, 44, insisted that he's breaking his silence because he wants the best for the 40-year-old singer, claiming her drama has taken a toll on their boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.After the "U Drive Me Crazy" crooner's conservatorship ended late last year, she's been airing out her family's dirty laundry and making damaging allegations against them, in addition to flooding her Instagram page...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Teases Comeback In Promo For New Podcast 'The Wendy Experience': 'I’m Famous & I’ll Be Back'

Wendy Williams has officially announced her return to the world of media! On Wednesday, August 10, the former daytime diva revealed the launch of her new podcast "The Wendy Experience" on Instagram. "Co-hosts, I’m famous and I’ll be back — trust me," Williams said in the short clip that was captioned, "TRUST ME I will be BACK! #wendyexperiencepodcast #welcome #back #stay #positive #cohost #nyc."WENDY WILLIAMS' INNER CIRCLE WORRIED AFTER EMBATTLED STAR'S 'CRAZY' & 'UNNERVING' MARRIAGE CLAIMS"Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting her 1st episode of her podcast,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

'Grease' Star Olivia Newton-John Dead At Age 73, Died Peacefully At Her California Ranch

Olivia Newton-John has died at 73 years old. According to the star's rep, she passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California on Monday, August 8, where she was surrounded by family and friends. The cause of death has not been revealed. The blonde beauty's husband also released a statement. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kevin Federline's Lawyer Hits Back, Says He's Not Said Anything Negative About Britney Spears Around Their Sons

After Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, hit back at Kevin Federline's comments about her relationship with their sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, is now speaking out about the latest attack. "Kevin understands Sam is Britney's new husband. Sam is not going to take a position against Britney, he respects him for standing up for his wife and doesn't take it personally. Sam doesn't really know Kevin, Sam doesn't know anything about what goes on in Kevin's household," he said in a video. "That is just an attack that Kevin is not...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Downcast Pete Davidson Spotted Out For The First Time Since Kanye West's Brutal Social Media Attack

Pete Davidson was seen looking downcast following Kanye West's latest social media attack in light of the comedian's split from the rapper's ex-wife.On Wednesday, August 10, the Saturday Night Live star was seen arriving to the set of Wizards! In Cairns, Australia, for the last day of filming. With sunglasses covering his eyes and a baseball cap on, Davidson was photographed sitting in the back of a car as he kept his head down.Davidson has been spending much of his summer Down Under for his latest project, which was credited as one of the reasons he and Kim Kardashian decided...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Olivia Newton-John Admits She Was 'Looking Forward' To Death In Resurfaced 2021 Clip

Olivia Newton-John once said she was looking forward to what's next for her after death. In a resurfaced February 2021 podcast interview, the late Grease star admitted she did not fear dying because she believes there was something beyond the world of living.“We all know we’re going to die, but I think we spend our lives in denial. It’s extremely personal, so it’s hard to put into words," Newton-John, who had a 30-year battle with breast cancer, told Sarah Grynberg on her "A Life of Greatness" podcast. "I feel that we are all one thing, and I’ve had experiences with...
CANCER
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

94K+
Followers
2K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy