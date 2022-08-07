'Gave Them Everything': Britney Spears Responds To Kevin Federline's Claims Her Sons Refuse To See Her Over Nude Selfies

mega

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are hitting back after Kevin Federline gave a series of scathing interviews claiming her relationship with her teenage sons — Sean Preston , 16, and Jayden , 15 — is on the rocks.

The former backup dancer dropped several bombshells, from confessing he believed her controversial conservatorship "saved" her to sharing that the boys had chosen not to see her for months, hinting they were embarrassed by her nude selfies.

"It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," Spears wrote to her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 6. "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram."

"I gave them every thing," she continued. "Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!"

Asghari also rushed to his new bride's defense, insisting there was "not validity" to anything Federline said about the boys choosing to distance themselves from their mother.

"It is irresponsible to make that statement publicly," he added. "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model."

A few hours after, the Princess of Pop returned to social media with a follow-up message.

"Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!!! I'm only human and I've done my best," she explained in a second Instagram post. "Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young !!!!"

As OK! previously reported, Federline broke his silence on his ex-wife in his first soon-to-be televised interview in nearly a decade. One focus of the bombshell sit-down centered around Spears' proclivity for sharing scantily clad to completely nude selfies to Instagram.

"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" he said. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."