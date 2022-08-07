ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
boxrox.com

Reebok Bonus Program Awards $240,000 to CrossFit Games Athletes

Athletes got a chance to come out of the 2022 CrossFit Games with extra money in their pockets due to the 2nd edition of the Reebok Bonus Program. This year, 270+ athletes registered for the program, resulting in eligible first-place finishers taking home a combined total of more than $240,000.
FitnessVolt.com

Athletes Win Historic Payout at 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games presented a sum of $2.8 million in total payouts across every division. The total prize money was bumped up by $330,000 from last year’s payout of $2.5 million, making it the largest offering in its history. For the first time ever, NOBULL awarded prizes...
boxrox.com

How to Get Thicker Biceps (Includes Full Workout)

Learn how to get thicker biceps with these great tips from Jeremy Ethier. “When it comes to building the biceps, I think it’s fair to say that most of us don’t just want a well-developed biceps peak. More importantly, we want biceps that are full and thick looking such that they not only look good from the side or when flexed, but also look well developed from the front view or in a shirt for example.”
