boxrox.com
Reebok Bonus Program Awards $240,000 to CrossFit Games Athletes
Athletes got a chance to come out of the 2022 CrossFit Games with extra money in their pockets due to the 2nd edition of the Reebok Bonus Program. This year, 270+ athletes registered for the program, resulting in eligible first-place finishers taking home a combined total of more than $240,000.
Athletes Win Historic Payout at 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games
The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games presented a sum of $2.8 million in total payouts across every division. The total prize money was bumped up by $330,000 from last year’s payout of $2.5 million, making it the largest offering in its history. For the first time ever, NOBULL awarded prizes...
WATCH: 23XI Racing unveils latest Jordan Brand car design based on iconic sneaker
23XI Racing has done it again, as this morning they released another Jordan Brand shoe inspired paint scheme for the the No. 45 car. The look will debut this Sunday at Richmond Raceway in the Federated Auto Parts 400, and will feature a paint job inspired by one of the most iconic Jordan Brand color ways and sneakers of all time, the “Concord” 11.
boxrox.com
How to Get Thicker Biceps (Includes Full Workout)
Learn how to get thicker biceps with these great tips from Jeremy Ethier. “When it comes to building the biceps, I think it’s fair to say that most of us don’t just want a well-developed biceps peak. More importantly, we want biceps that are full and thick looking such that they not only look good from the side or when flexed, but also look well developed from the front view or in a shirt for example.”
