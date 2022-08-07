BEREA, Ohio -- There’s no mistaking it when you walk inside the front gate and smell the fried … well, everything: You have arrived at the Cuyahoga County Fair. It seems to me there are a few kinds of people who go to the fair, which opened Tuesday -- those who come to ride, those who come to eat, and those with their eyes on the prize. I mean, who doesn’t want to take home a 4-foot inflatable alien?

