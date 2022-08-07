Read full article on original website
JERRY
3d ago
Ok now is the time for Constitutional Carry! We have played their game way too longAn ARMED SOCIETY IS A POLITE SOCIETY.......
Reply(5)
86
Bob Trindade
3d ago
If more people were armed the 'bad guys ' wouldn't wouldn't have the 'free range' that they have presently. Law enforcement would also help but sadly we are increasingly on our own.
Reply(3)
40
Deirdre Senior
3d ago
What does it matter what color he is,? What he did was evil 😈. Evil has no color. The Police should have sent him to the morgue.
Reply(1)
29
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina Andras
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Comments / 204