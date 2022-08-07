ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sun News

Woman charged in connection to restaurant shooting in North Myrtle Beach

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBlEp_0h8CjAqQ00

A North Carolina woman is facing a murder charge after a fatal shooting last month left a man dead at a restaurant in North Myrtle Beach.

LaFredia Todd, of Tabor City, also faces a weapons charge in connection with the July 28 shooting at Nacho Hippo. She was not immediately charged for the death of Quentin Johnson, her coworker.

Police initially charged her with attempted murder, but her charges were upgraded after the 26-year-old died July 31 at a local hospital.

Todd, 34, was arrested and booked July 29 and was still incarcerated as of Sunday morning, according to online booking records. No bail has been set.

Todd “willfully and maliciously shot the victim in the head with a handgun,” which she confessed to police, according to arrest warrants.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the scene of the shooting at 10:44 p.m., where they found the Loris man.

Johnson was shot around 10:40 p.m. July 28 and died at 12:22 p.m. July 31, said Darris Fowler, Horry County deputy coroner.

Johnson’s family said they were heartbroken to learn of Johnson’s death.

“We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin passed away from his injuries on Sunday,” the family said in a statement. “Quentin was one of the gentlest, kindest people we’ve ever known. He was a loving brother, a devoted son, and a doting father to two children.”

Morgan & Morgan attorneys representing the family said they will work to figure out what happened and bring their clients some sort of closure.

“It appears the restaurant may have known about previous violent threats made by the alleged shooter,” they said in a statement. “We are working to learn as much as we can about how ownership and management at Nacho Hippo responded to these alleged threats, because their actions — or inactions — have had the gravest possible consequences.”

Comments / 5

jamie knetzer
4d ago

You can't blame others for her actions. If the restaurant would of brought any actions against these two,Attorneys would've had a problem with that also.

Reply
2
Vernika S
3d ago

Something else is going on that we don't know about, why would she just threatened him

Reply
5
Related
WMBF

Police investigating deadly shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday. The Florence Police Department said it was called to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street at around 1:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Responding officers found one person dead inside a home,...
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#North Carolina#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Nacho Hippo#Morgan Morgan
WBTW News13

SLED helicopter involved in Myrtle Beach drug bust

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division joined Myrtle Beach police Tuesday afternoon in an ongoing drug investigation. Officers served a warrant in the area of Orange and Blue streets, according to police. Road were temporarily closed, but have since reopened. Several people have been arrested and guns […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Several People Detained Following Drug Bust in Myrtle Beach

Several people were detained during a drug bust in Myrtle Beach yesterday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department executed a search warrant in the area of Orange and Blue Street yesterday afternoon on reports of an ongoing drug sale investigation. Master Corporal Thomas Vest said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provided a helicopter to assist the investigation. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and SC Department of Natural Resources were also on the scene. No further information is available at this time.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County attempted murder, rape suspect in custody after being arrested in Massachusetts

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An attempted murder suspect is in custody, Horry County police announced Tuesday afternoon. Reginald Francis Neville was wanted in connection with a shooting on July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive, according to Horry County police. Neville was arrested after being spotted in Massachusetts, according to a post from the Auburn […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Robeson County deputies search for woman last seen Friday

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 66-year-old woman last seen on August 5. Carmen Almodovar, of Maxton, was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen at her residence on Sanbryer Ln. Maxton on Friday, around 7:30 a.m. Almodovar has black hair...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 stabbed in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a stabbing in Florence County, according to authorities. The stabbing happened at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s condition was not immediately known. Investigators remained at the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Multiple first responders hit in Florence highway crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several first responders were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway Tuesday night, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said a paramedic, police officer and a trooper were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway at South Cascade Avenue in Florence. He said the first […]
FLORENCE, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
4K+
Followers
105
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy