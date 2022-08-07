Woman charged in connection to restaurant shooting in North Myrtle Beach

A North Carolina woman is facing a murder charge after a fatal shooting last month left a man dead at a restaurant in North Myrtle Beach.

LaFredia Todd, of Tabor City, also faces a weapons charge in connection with the July 28 shooting at Nacho Hippo. She was not immediately charged for the death of Quentin Johnson, her coworker.

Police initially charged her with attempted murder, but her charges were upgraded after the 26-year-old died July 31 at a local hospital.

Todd, 34, was arrested and booked July 29 and was still incarcerated as of Sunday morning, according to online booking records. No bail has been set.

Todd “willfully and maliciously shot the victim in the head with a handgun,” which she confessed to police, according to arrest warrants.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the scene of the shooting at 10:44 p.m., where they found the Loris man.

Johnson was shot around 10:40 p.m. July 28 and died at 12:22 p.m. July 31, said Darris Fowler, Horry County deputy coroner.

Johnson’s family said they were heartbroken to learn of Johnson’s death.

“We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin passed away from his injuries on Sunday,” the family said in a statement. “Quentin was one of the gentlest, kindest people we’ve ever known. He was a loving brother, a devoted son, and a doting father to two children.”

Morgan & Morgan attorneys representing the family said they will work to figure out what happened and bring their clients some sort of closure.

“It appears the restaurant may have known about previous violent threats made by the alleged shooter,” they said in a statement. “We are working to learn as much as we can about how ownership and management at Nacho Hippo responded to these alleged threats, because their actions — or inactions — have had the gravest possible consequences.”