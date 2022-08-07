Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Michels wins GOP nod for governor’s race; Vos narrowly wins Assembly primary
WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 09: Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels greets guests at an election-night rally on August 09, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Michels, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
newsfromthestates.com
Groups introduce tracker for Ohio’s COVID funds and suggestions for remaining dollars
Researchers with the Ohio Poverty Law Center and Advocates for Ohio’s Future have built an online tool to track how state and local governments are spending COVID relief dollars. They also have a few ideas for the nearly $2 billion Ohio has left over. Last year’s American Rescue Plan...
newsfromthestates.com
Climate-friendly school buses in Aurora introduced by Gov. Polis, EPA officials
Gov. Jared Polis joined Environmental Protection Agency officials in Aurora to promote grant programs that help Colorado school districts purchase new electric buses. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) Every weekday, more than 25 million children across the United States ride the bus to school — and before long, environmental advocates hope, most...
newsfromthestates.com
Democrats caught up in voter data snafu
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin and the Tennessee Democratic Party are at odds over bad information his campaign received from the party and sent to voters in a mass text message just days before the Aug. 4 election. Martin, who narrowly defeated Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley to win...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
‘We can do better for moms’: Advocates focus on maternal health amid Idaho’s abortion debate
As legal battles play out in Idaho’s state and federal courts over its abortion laws, advocates for maternal and infant health are hoping to prevent greater burdens on the state’s health care system if Idaho’s near-total ban on abortions goes into effect on Aug. 25. (Getty Images)
newsfromthestates.com
Activists accuse Md. Labor Dept. of slow-walking heat protection regulations for workers
A video of a UPS driver collapsing on the job in Arizona went viral last month. After a brief pause, the employee rises and goes back to work. Millions of workers are toiling under similar conditions as heat waves ravage the country this summer. In Maryland, backers of legislation to...
newsfromthestates.com
Secretary of State hopefuls vary on compliance with desired office
Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) in May 2021 during his now-suspended congressional run. (Nick Reynolds/WyoFile) A WyoFile investigation of the three candidates vying to be Wyoming’s next secretary of state reveals marked differences in professional experience, political backing and even history of compliance with the very laws and regulations enforced by the office in question.
newsfromthestates.com
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
A man gathers his belongings early in the morning on Nov. 30, 2020, as city officials begin to clear a large homeless encampment in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. (Moe Clark/Colorado Newsline) In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like...
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Feds give Oregon cities, environmentalists $1.8 million to tackle toxic waste in Columbia River
The federal government is giving $1.8 million to Oregon to tackle toxic waste that is sickening fish in the Columbia River. The grant was announced Wednesday by Environmental Protection Agency officials as well as state, local and tribal leaders in Portland along the banks of the river. The money will go to environmentalists, researchers and the cities of Gresham and Vancouver, Washington.
newsfromthestates.com
2022 Minnesota Primary Election Live Coverage
A voter heads into a polling place at a fire station in Golden Valley on Aug. 9, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Live coverage of critical races in Minnesota’s 2022 primary election. Key Events. 26 mins ago. GOP-endorsed Brad Finstad prevails in CD1 special election, primary. By: J....
newsfromthestates.com
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in...
newsfromthestates.com
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
Federal prosecutors moved to seize bank assets in a $10 million fraud investigation involving a former employee of Saint Francis Ministries, a Salina-based organization providing foster care and adoption services under a contract with the state of Kansas. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) TOPEKA — Federal prosecutors acting on disclosures of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Drought conditions worsen in southern Iowa
Drought has further gripped southern Iowa, where there is now widespread severe drought. (Graphic by U.S. Drought Monitor) The dryness of southern Iowa continues to expand with little chance for rain in the next 10 days. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s report on Thursday shows that moderate drought now stretches entirely...
newsfromthestates.com
From spine-tingling tales to faces in the trees, Alabama trip puts Kansas in perspective
Whimsical carvings decorate trees in Orr Park in Montevallo, Alabama. Opinion editor Clay Wirestone walked the park on his recent visit to the state. (Clay Wirestone/Kansas Reflector) I was driving along an Alabama backroad with my mother-in-law, hearing about various Southern Gothic deaths that had befallen residents of her neighborhood,...
newsfromthestates.com
Religion-based claims are piling up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban
Legal complaints are stacking up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban, all of them arguing that the law imposes a narrowly sectarian definition of when life begins upon other elements of the faith community that hold markedly different ideas about the matter. The trend began in early June, when Barry...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon schools lean heavily on emergency teachers, including untrained ones
Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. Due to teacher shortages, many schools leaned heavily on emergency licensed teachers. (Fred Joe/Salem Reporter) Struggling with staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, Oregon schools leaned heavily last year on teachers who received emergency licenses from the state. During...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Navajo Nation presidential candidates Nez and Nygren announce their VP running mates
The ballot for Navajo Nation president is set, as incumbent Jonathan Nez and challenger Buu Nygren both announced their vice presidential running mates on Monday. Both campaigns hosted events at the Navajo Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock, Ariz., on Monday to let Navajo voters know who their running mates will be.
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
The Rio Grande seen nearby Sunland Park at the New Mexico-Texas state line in August 2021. (Corrie Boudreaux / El Paso Matters) It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process.
newsfromthestates.com
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”
John Bauer stands in front of his Porter County house and recently rebuilt garage. (Courtesy John Bauer) John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: A recent history of Maine’s swiftly evolving tax code
For most of the 1990s and 2000s, Maine’s tax code remained relatively stable. Corporate and income tax rates were unchanged and except for modifications to how the state calculates what portion of corporate profits are taxable, things largely stayed the same. In 2004, Maine voters required the state to...
Comments / 0