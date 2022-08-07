ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Michels wins GOP nod for governor’s race; Vos narrowly wins Assembly primary

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 09: Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels greets guests at an election-night rally on August 09, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Michels, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
WISCONSIN STATE
Democrats caught up in voter data snafu

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin and the Tennessee Democratic Party are at odds over bad information his campaign received from the party and sent to voters in a mass text message just days before the Aug. 4 election. Martin, who narrowly defeated Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley to win...
TENNESSEE STATE
Secretary of State hopefuls vary on compliance with desired office

Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) in May 2021 during his now-suspended congressional run. (Nick Reynolds/WyoFile) A WyoFile investigation of the three candidates vying to be Wyoming’s next secretary of state reveals marked differences in professional experience, political backing and even history of compliance with the very laws and regulations enforced by the office in question.
WYOMING STATE
Climate-friendly school buses in Aurora introduced by Gov. Polis, EPA officials

Gov. Jared Polis joined Environmental Protection Agency officials in Aurora to promote grant programs that help Colorado school districts purchase new electric buses. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) Every weekday, more than 25 million children across the United States ride the bus to school — and before long, environmental advocates hope, most...
AURORA, CO
Alaska conservatives launch group to encourage ‘yes’ vote on constitutional convention

A copy of the Alaska Constitution is seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A group of conservative Alaskans, headed by a leading member of the Alaska Republican Party, has formed a new campaign organization intended to encourage Alaskans to call a constitutional convention and allow sweeping changes in the way Alaska runs its government, sets its budget and regulates the lives of its residents.
ALASKA STATE
Rep. Anna Williams resigns from Oregon Legislature for new policy role

Rep. Anna Williams, D-Hood River, will resign from the Legislature Aug. 14 to start a new job as executive director of the System of Care Advisory Council. (Anna Williams) Hood River Democrat Anna Williams has spent the past four years focused on human services policy at the Oregon Legislature. Starting in mid-August, she’ll trade the state House for a new policy job.
OREGON STATE
Feds give Oregon cities, environmentalists $1.8 million to tackle toxic waste in Columbia River

The federal government is giving $1.8 million to Oregon to tackle toxic waste that is sickening fish in the Columbia River. The grant was announced Wednesday by Environmental Protection Agency officials as well as state, local and tribal leaders in Portland along the banks of the river. The money will go to environmentalists, researchers and the cities of Gresham and Vancouver, Washington.
OREGON STATE
Drought conditions worsen in southern Iowa

Drought has further gripped southern Iowa, where there is now widespread severe drought. (Graphic by U.S. Drought Monitor) The dryness of southern Iowa continues to expand with little chance for rain in the next 10 days. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s report on Thursday shows that moderate drought now stretches entirely...
IOWA STATE
2022 Minnesota Primary Election Live Coverage

A voter heads into a polling place at a fire station in Golden Valley on Aug. 9, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Live coverage of critical races in Minnesota’s 2022 primary election. Key Events. 26 mins ago. GOP-endorsed Brad Finstad prevails in CD1 special election, primary. By: J....
MINNESOTA STATE
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in...
FLORIDA STATE
Kansas Board of Education member ‘ticked off’ by analysis of school safety planning

TOPEKA — Kansas school board member Jim McNiece’s frustration grew steadily as two state Department of Education safety experts moved through a presentation on inadequacies of district crisis management plans and persistent obstacles to securing buildings and communicating with staff in emergencies. McNiece, who represents a Wichita district...
KANSAS STATE
Opinion: A recent history of Maine’s swiftly evolving tax code

For most of the 1990s and 2000s, Maine’s tax code remained relatively stable. Corporate and income tax rates were unchanged and except for modifications to how the state calculates what portion of corporate profits are taxable, things largely stayed the same. In 2004, Maine voters required the state to...
MAINE STATE
Oregon schools lean heavily on emergency teachers, including untrained ones

Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. Due to teacher shortages, many schools leaned heavily on emergency licensed teachers. (Fred Joe/Salem Reporter) Struggling with staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, Oregon schools leaned heavily last year on teachers who received emergency licenses from the state. During...
OREGON STATE
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider

Federal prosecutors moved to seize bank assets in a $10 million fraud investigation involving a former employee of Saint Francis Ministries, a Salina-based organization providing foster care and adoption services under a contract with the state of Kansas. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) TOPEKA — Federal prosecutors acting on disclosures of a...
KANSAS STATE
NC Association of Educators: Licensure and compensation proposal won’t solve recruitment and retention problems

Bryan Proffitt, vice president of the NC Association of Educators, was working as a furniture packer in 2004 when offered his first K-12 teaching job. The competition for teaching positions in North Carolina was so fierce, Proffitt remembers, that he didn’t get a job offer until two weeks into the new school year despite having an advanced degree, teaching license, great recommendations and two years of experience as a university instructor under his belt.
JOBS

