CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warm, muggy weather is expected once again over the next few days. A few afternoon storms are possible again on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will arrive on Friday. This front will bring a good chance of showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. The front will push south of our area Friday leading to a dry, sunny weekend with lower humidity and temperatures not as hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this weekend with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO