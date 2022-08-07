Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray Dam intake towers to be restored in years-long Dominion project
LEXINGTON — Lake Murray boaters are being asked to steer clear of the Lake Murray Dam, where Dominion Energy has begun preliminary work on a project to improve the dam's intake towers. The intake towers, which supply water to the Lower Saluda River, rely on a set of steel...
Waterspouts seen along South Carolina coast
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land. A […]
live5news.com
Showers Possible Thursday & Friday Before Drier Weekend!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warm, muggy weather is expected once again over the next few days. A few afternoon storms are possible again on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will arrive on Friday. This front will bring a good chance of showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. The front will push south of our area Friday leading to a dry, sunny weekend with lower humidity and temperatures not as hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this weekend with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
The Post and Courier
Charleston bluegrass musicians busking to benefit Ukraine have raised thousands
A blue-and-yellow striped flag waves in the Charleston sea breeze. The pineapple fountain splashes in the background while a crowd of locals and tourists alike gathers to listen to a troupe of musicians play bluegrass. Seven-year friends and fellow musicians Jeff Goller and Nicole McLoud harmonize to classic standards like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Sumter was temporarily closed Saturday following the discovery of a historic ordnance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An item believed to be a historic ordnance was safely removed from Fort Sumter over the weekend. The fort, now a popular tourist destination that sits on an island in the middle of Charleston Harbor, was closed on Saturday after the ordnance was discovered, according to officials with Fort Sumter National […]
This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
European-influenced bakeshop coming to Charleston's King Street this fall
Food and beverage industry pandemic pivots continue to lead to new and exciting business ventures that stray from the traditional restaurant model. Chefs are leaning into curated experiences, pop-ups are more prevalent than in 2020 and takeout-reliant establishments are allowing small spots to open without the strain of hiring a large staff.
Santee Cooper planning dam siren tests during full-scale exercise
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper is planning to test dam sirens in part of the utility’s emergency action plan in late August. Santee Cooper will be testing sirens located at the Santee Dam and in the Santee River floodplain, starting at 9:30 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. on August 23. “Tone-alert radios […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes
Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
The Post and Courier
Daily Digest: Ravenel resident heads to Summerville for 'perfect' pasta at Laura
This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Christina Janushevich is a physical therapist for Fox Rehab in Charleston. She lives in Ravenel with her husband, Andrew, where she enjoys the "country vibes" and land for her pups while also being a 30-minute drive from some of the area's best restaurants.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
The Post and Courier
Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city
The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tinybeans.com
8 Off-The-Beaten Path Adventures in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
South Carolina is renowned for many things: its subtropical beaches, world-class golf courses and iconic gastronomy. What visitors may not know is that The Palmetto State is also home to the Old 96 District—a monumental region whose rich history dates back to the 1700s. The Old 96 District, which...
Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights from Charleston to West Coast cities
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting this fall, Lowcountry travelers will have a new connection to reach cities on the West Coast. This November, Breeze Airways will begin nonstop flights from Charleston to Phoenix and Los Angeles. The airline will also provide its “BreezeThru” service from Charleston to Provo, Utah. “Research tells us the Lowcountry […]
The Post and Courier
Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins
SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
The Post and Courier
COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia
Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Town awarded trail grant for Mount Pleasant Way segment
Get your sneakers on, Mount Pleasant. The Town was awarded a $100,000 grant for the Hamlin Trail project, a multi-use path for non-motorized vehicles along Rifle Range Road. The Hamlin Trail project received the maximum grant amount of $100,000 from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Hamlin Trail is one of eleven projects in the state chosen to receive funding from the federal Recreational Trails Program.
Turtle hatchlings emerge from nest in South Carolina
It's sea turtle nesting season, and eggs are hatching on Folly Island, just south of Charleston, in South Carolina.
Businessman frustrated over large potholes in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman in North Charleston said he is frustrated over what he calls a major pothole problem. “I want to be known for having the best Mini and BMW service in town, not for having the best potholes on my street,” said Chad Matthews, owner of Total Mini and BMW […]
Perseid meteor shower visible over Charleston this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Keep your eye on the sky because one of the year’s most spectacular astronomical events will be visible over the Charleston area this week. The Perseids meteor shower runs each summer between July and late August, but typically peaks shortly before mid-August. This year, it will peak over Charleston on the night […]
Comments / 0