ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Waterspouts seen along South Carolina coast

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land. A […]
live5news.com

Showers Possible Thursday & Friday Before Drier Weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warm, muggy weather is expected once again over the next few days. A few afternoon storms are possible again on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will arrive on Friday. This front will bring a good chance of showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. The front will push south of our area Friday leading to a dry, sunny weekend with lower humidity and temperatures not as hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s this weekend with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston bluegrass musicians busking to benefit Ukraine have raised thousands

A blue-and-yellow striped flag waves in the Charleston sea breeze. The pineapple fountain splashes in the background while a crowd of locals and tourists alike gathers to listen to a troupe of musicians play bluegrass. Seven-year friends and fellow musicians Jeff Goller and Nicole McLoud harmonize to classic standards like...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
City
Folly Beach, SC
City
Sullivan's Island, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Kiawah Island, SC
The Post and Courier

European-influenced bakeshop coming to Charleston's King Street this fall

Food and beverage industry pandemic pivots continue to lead to new and exciting business ventures that stray from the traditional restaurant model. Chefs are leaning into curated experiences, pop-ups are more prevalent than in 2020 and takeout-reliant establishments are allowing small spots to open without the strain of hiring a large staff.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclone#National Weather Service#The Weather Service
The Post and Courier

Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes

Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
The Post and Courier

Daily Digest: Ravenel resident heads to Summerville for 'perfect' pasta at Laura

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Christina Janushevich is a physical therapist for Fox Rehab in Charleston. She lives in Ravenel with her husband, Andrew, where she enjoys the "country vibes" and land for her pups while also being a 30-minute drive from some of the area's best restaurants.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city

The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Post and Courier

Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins

SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia

Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Town awarded trail grant for Mount Pleasant Way segment

Get your sneakers on, Mount Pleasant. The Town was awarded a $100,000 grant for the Hamlin Trail project, a multi-use path for non-motorized vehicles along Rifle Range Road. The Hamlin Trail project received the maximum grant amount of $100,000 from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Hamlin Trail is one of eleven projects in the state chosen to receive funding from the federal Recreational Trails Program.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Perseid meteor shower visible over Charleston this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Keep your eye on the sky because one of the year’s most spectacular astronomical events will be visible over the Charleston area this week. The Perseids meteor shower runs each summer between July and late August, but typically peaks shortly before mid-August. This year, it will peak over Charleston on the night […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy