CBS 46
Tree brings down power lines, closes Valley View Road in Dunwoody
DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunwoody Police Department is reporting a tree down that is blocking the roadway on Valley View Road near Ashford Club Drive. They say the tree has brought down power lines as well. Georgia Power is currently on the scene, however, officials say it could be...
CBS 46
Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
CBS 46
Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting during birthday party at Airbnb
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police say a man was gunned down at his own birthday party. Police are still trying to piece together what happened but say this party was happening at an Airbnb property in the 1300 block of Lakewood Avenue in south Atlanta. They say several people were celebrating their birthday together when gunfire suddenly erupted inside the party.
CBS 46
Man found shot to death outside apartment complex in DeKalb County
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man overnight in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Police are looking through...
CBS 46
‘Long overdue for a change:’ Grady EMS paramedic reveals why he supports unionizing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “It’s ridiculous. It’s unfair to everybody here in the city who’s calling for help.”. Like many first responders, this Grady EMS paramedic - who does not want to reveal his identity - got into the field to help people. That’s why he’s grown frustrated with current working conditions at Grady EMS, the agency for which he’s worked for almost a decade.
CBS 46
Video that shows woman aggressively arrested in Atlanta sparks uproar
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A controversial video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night in what appears to be an aggressive manner by police, has sent the community in an uproar. Video shared on social media shows a woman speaking with an Atlanta police officer; the video...
CBS 46
Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
CBS 46
Home destroyed, family dog found dead after a fire in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A home was destroyed by fire Tuesday in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Breedlove Road at 1 p.m. and found a home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the structure.
CBS 46
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
CBS 46
Atlanta residents complain about growing number of gas stations in neighborhoods
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More and more people are moving to metro Atlanta or commuting into the city for work. Economic experts say that’s partially one reason why Georgia is experiencing inflation for gas prices. Now, because of that supply and demand, some people are complaining too many gas stations are being built.
CBS 46
19-year-old shot, killed during birthday party at short-term rental in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police say a young man was gunned down at his own birthday party overnight. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened but say this party was taking place at a short-term rental property in the 1300 block of Lakewood Avenue in south Atlanta. They say several people were celebrating their birthdays together when gunfire suddenly erupted inside the party.
CBS 46
Atlanta records its 100th homicide in 2022, one week ahead of last year’s pace
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The city of Atlanta has officially recorded its 100th homicide for the year, approximately a week ahead of last year’s pace. The city’s most recent crime report ended the week of August 6. Since that report was issued, five homicides have been reported. Four people were killed in separate incidents on Sunday, with the latest officially recorded homicide on Wednesday when, according to the Atlanta police department, a woman was found dead on McWilliams Road in southeast Atlanta.
CBS 46
Truist Park to host Race for Research 5K Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - RaceTrac and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research will host their annual Race for Research 5K at Truist Park Sept. 24. 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward the Fox Foundation and its fight against Parkinson’s disease. This year’s theme is...
CBS 46
Retired Morrow police chief passes away
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jimmy Callaway, a retired chief of police for Morrow, has died. According to a Facebook post from the city, Callaway joined the department in 2006, and served as chief of police from 2016 until 2020. At the time of his death, Callaway was director of state...
CBS 46
BeREGGAE returns to Piedmont Park Aug. 12-14
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 9th annual BeREGGAE festival will return to Piedmont Park Aug 12-14. This year’s festival will be headlined by Jamaican dancehall artist Wayne Wonder and Atlanta legend CeeLo Green, among others. Wayne Wonder is best known for his 2003 hit “No Letting Go,” which peaked...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta’s famous film and TV landmarks
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For years, Georgians have had a front-row seat to the making of major blockbuster films and TV shows like Respect, Spiderman, and Black Panther. Because of the tax credits, proximity to an international airport, and variety of backdrops from city to suburbs, Atlanta has been able to draw movie and TV productions from around the world.
CBS 46
Video of woman’s arrest by Atlanta police sparks uproar on social media
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night has sparked community uproar. Angel Guice, the woman in the video, is now represented by a civil rights attorney as part of a legal challenge against the Atlanta Police Department, alleging excessive force by the officer.
CBS 46
POLICE: Armed convicted felon shot by officer in Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police responded to a call at Madison Yards, a busy residential and shopping community on the southeast side just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. “I’m in shock. I love this area. I feel safe here. I walk my dog all the time. So, the fact that this happened during the day, what was going on for this to happen?” Asked resident Trena McWilliams.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Levels 2 Skin founders talk skincare on CBS 46!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Levels 2 Skin founders Dr. Tunisia Cornelius and Dr. Kenyatta Mireku stopped by CBS 46 to talk about how skincare can lead to better mental health. Their launch event will start at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 and feature panel talks and live demonstrations.
CBS 46
You Are Beautiful Experience to launch at Perimeter Mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The traveling art installation “You Are Beautiful” will launch at the Perimeter Mall Aug. 13. The installation is just the latest version of Chicago-based Matthew Hoffman’s ever-evolving art piece. it consists of three elements: a mirror, seats with affirmative messages and a wall where guests can write something positive.
